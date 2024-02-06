Greece Witnesses Surge in Investment Plans for Marine Tourism Infrastructure

In a significant move to bolster marine tourism, the Greek Tourism Ministry has received 41 investment plans, surpassing an allocated budget of 139 million euros, aimed at enhancing the country's ports and marinas. This initiative aligns with the increasing global demand for yachting and marine tourism.

Recovery and Resilience Facility Funds Drive Investment

The surge in investment plans follows the government's call for project proposals. The selected investment plans will be funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) funds, amounting to approximately 139 million euros. However, the submitted plans have a combined total of well over 184 million euros, demonstrating a stronger-than-expected response to the government's initiative.

Selection and Implementation of Investment Plans

The Tourism Ministry will evaluate the proposals to decide which will be incorporated into the program. Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni has lauded the initiative as a crucial step towards improving Greece's marine tourism infrastructure. The program will focus on enhancing service quality, meeting growing demand, maintaining competitiveness, and further establishing Greece's global reputation.

Sustainable Tourism and Infrastructure Upgrades

Importantly, the program underscores the need for sustainable management of marine and coastal environments, in addition to managing tourist flows responsibly. The funding will facilitate a variety of upgrades, such as infrastructure enhancements to meet evolving market needs, certification of 'green' marinas, digitization of tourist port services, and improvements in accessibility for all visitors.

In related news, Greek Transport and Infrastructure Minister Christos Staikouras recently inspected key infrastructure projects in Crete, including the upgrade of the island’s ports and marinas, which are budgeted at 3.5 billion euros. These projects also encompass the completion of the north road axis, a new cruise terminal, and the construction of the Kastelli Airport. The government has allocated 500 million euros for the airport, projected to handle 15 million passengers annually and create hundreds of job opportunities.