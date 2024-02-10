Grace Banker's Diary Reveals Forgotten Stories of America's First Female Soldiers: The Hello Girls

Grace Banker's diary, hidden in a dusty attic for over a century, has resurfaced to illuminate the forgotten stories of the Hello Girls – America's first female soldiers during World War I. As Carolyn Timbie, Banker's granddaughter, advocates for the Congressional Gold Medal on their behalf, these women's courage and linguistic prowess in the face of war are finally coming to light.

The Unsung Heroines of World War I

The Hello Girls, a unit of bilingual telephone operators, served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War I. Comprised of 223 women, they were responsible for transmitting crucial military communications between French and American forces. Their invaluable service, however, remained largely unrecognized upon their return home.

Grace Banker, Timbie's grandmother, led a group of 32 women as the chief operator for the Signal Corps. Banker's diary offers a rare and intimate glimpse into the experiences of these pioneering women. Her entries reveal their journey to Europe, the challenges they faced, and the vital role they played in the war effort.

A Call for Recognition

Despite their significant contributions, the Hello Girls were discharged as civilians and denied veteran status. Now, Timbie is on a mission to right this historical wrong. She is advocating for the Hello Girls to receive the Congressional Gold Medal – the nation's highest civilian honor.

A bill recognizing their service has already gained support from 43 senators and 77 representatives. However, it needs approval from two-thirds of the Senate and 277 from the House of Representatives to become law. As Timbie continues her efforts, the diary of Grace Banker serves as a powerful testament to the Hello Girls' service and sacrifice.

The Resilience and Courage of the Hello Girls

Banker's diary entries paint a vivid picture of the Hello Girls' experiences during the war. From setting up communications in the trenches to deciphering complex military codes, these women displayed remarkable resilience and courage.

In one entry, Banker recounts her team's efforts to maintain communication lines during the Battle of Château-Thierry: "The shells were falling all around us, but the girls kept their cool and worked tirelessly to ensure that the lines remained open."

Another entry describes the challenges of working in a male-dominated environment: "We may be the only women here, but we are just as capable as the men. We will not let them forget that."

These stories of determination and grit are a stark reminder of the Hello Girls' vital role in World War I. As their advocates push for recognition, their legacy continues to inspire new generations of women in military service.

In Grace Banker's own words, "We may have been called 'Hello Girls,' but we were so much more. We were soldiers, and we served our country with pride."

As Carolyn Timbie continues her fight for the Hello Girls' recognition, the diary of her grandmother, Grace Banker, offers a powerful reminder of their untold stories and unwavering courage. The quest for the Congressional Gold Medal not only seeks to right a historical wrong but also to honor the memory of these pioneering women who bravely served their country in its time of need.