Governor Aiyedatiwa Swears in New Cabinet, Urges Peace Ahead of Ondo Polls

Amid the political fervor heating up in Ondo State as the gubernatorial polls draw near, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has positioned his administration for a fresh start by swearing in six new commissioners and eight special advisers. This strategic move, aimed at reinforcing his government's commitment to delivering good governance, also comes with a stern warning against political incitement and violence as the state gears up for the upcoming electoral battles.

During a ceremonious event held in Akure, the state capital, Governor Aiyedatiwa took the opportunity to not only introduce the new faces of his administration but also to set the tone for the political climate in the upcoming months. The appointees, a mix of seasoned politicians and technocrats, have been tasked with steering the state towards prosperity and stability.

Among the newly sworn-in officials are Mr. Emmanuel Igbasan, Engr. Razaq Obe, Mrs. Omowumi Isaac, Mr. Kayode Ajulo, Mr. Akinwumi Sowore, and Mr. Oyeniyi Oseni as commissioners. Their special adviser counterparts include notable names such as Mr. Olugbenga Omole and Mrs. Olamide Falana, highlighting a diverse team poised to tackle the state's myriad challenges.

Navigating Political Tensions

With the governorship primaries and November 16 gubernatorial polls on the horizon, Governor Aiyedatiwa's call for a peaceful and civil political process is timely. He emphasized that the prosperity and stability of Ondo State hinge on the ability of its political leaders and citizens to engage in discourse and competition without resorting to violence.

This appeal for peace is not just a plea but a firm reminder of the administration's zero-tolerance policy towards any form of political unrest that might jeopardize the state's tranquility and progress.

Expectations and Responsibilities

The newly appointed cabinet members and special advisers are stepping into their roles at a critical juncture, not only for the Aiyedatiwa administration but for the entire Ondo State. Their appointments come with high expectations from both the governor and the citizens, who anticipate innovative solutions to the state's pressing issues.

Moreover, the call to public service is accompanied by a responsibility to uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability. Governor Aiyedatiwa's administration, through these appointments, signals a commitment to a governance model that prioritizes the welfare of its people above all.