Government Pledges $63 Million to Accelerate Cyclone Gabrielle Clean-Up in Hawke's Bay and Tai Rāwhiti

In a bid to hasten the post-disaster recovery efforts in Hawke's Bay and Tai Rāwhiti, the New Zealand government has pledged an additional $63 million to aid local councils in removing silt and debris left in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle. This recent announcement brings the total government funding for the clean-up operation to a substantial $232 million.

A Helping Hand for the Hardest Hit

The Hawke's Bay regional council is set to receive $40 million in funding, with $3 million specifically earmarked for debris removal in Wairoa. In addition, Gisborne District Council will see an extra $23.6 million allocated to further support their ongoing efforts in the wake of the cyclone. The government's commitment to the recovery process is evident as they continue to collaborate with local authorities to expedite the clean-up and rehabilitation process.

A Year After the Storm

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell made a poignant visit to Hawke's Bay, the region devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle nearly a year ago. The cyclone, which claimed the lives of eleven people, has left lasting impacts on the affected communities.

Healing and Rebuilding Together

The recent announcement of additional funding comes as a beacon of hope for those still reeling from the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle. With the combined efforts of the government and local councils, the clean-up operation is expected to progress at an accelerated pace, ultimately paving the way for a stronger, more resilient Hawke's Bay and Tai Rāwhiti.