Government Education and Social Forum Honor District Education Officer Sheikh Muhammad Rafique for Outstanding Services in Multan

Ceremony Held in Recognition of District Education Officer Sheikh Muhammad Rafique

Multan - Under the auspices of the Education and Social Forum, a ceremony was held at Government Iqbal Secondary School, Shah Rukn Alam Colony, Multan, to honor District Education Officer Secondary Education Multan, Sheikh Muhammad Rafique.

The event was attended by Principal Enayat Ali Qureshi, Miaan Waqas Farid Qureshi, Fahim Samra, Counselor Ajaz Khan, Zahid Maqsood Qureshi, Nazar Waince, Imamuddin, Shaukat Badar, Naeem Awan, Ovais Farid Qureshi, Hafiz Dawood, Muhammad Islam, Miaan Asad, and other esteemed individuals.

Distinguished Individuals and Educationists Attend the Event to Pay Tribute

On this occasion, Principal Enayat Ali Qureshi, Miaan Waqas Farid Qureshi, and Ajaz Khan praised the remarkable services of District Education Officer Sheikh Muhammad Rafique in the field of education. They acknowledged his position as one of the finest educational administrators in southern Punjab. Throughout his tenure, Sheikh Muhammad Rafique has exhibited exemplary teaching and organizational skills. He has played a vital role in increasing enrollment and improving the condition of schools in the district of Multan. He is not only an accomplished educator but also a dedicated education officer. The attendees extended their best wishes for his future endeavors, praying for his continued success.

Officials Acknowledge Sheikh Muhammad Rafique's Remarkable Contributions

District Education Officer Secondary Education Multan, Sheikh Muhammad Rafique, expressed his gratitude, stating that he has dedicated his entire life to education and serving the teaching community. He emphasized the significant contributions made by the Education and Social Forum and Iqbal Secondary School in Shah Rukn Alam Colony, Multan, in the field of education and social welfare.

District Education Officer Sheikh Muhammad Rafique Expresses Gratitude for the Acknowledgment

Principal Enayat Ali Qureshi, Waqas Farid Qureshi, Ajaz Khan, and Zahid Maqsood Qureshi presented an honorary shield to Sheikh Muhammad Rafique, acknowledging his outstanding educational services. The event concluded with a special prayer for the well-being and safety of the nation and the Islamic world.