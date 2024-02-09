Government Delays CNG Conversion Centers Amid Labour Agreements

Government Pledges Patience on Labour Agreements Amid CNG Conversion Center Delays

In an unexpected turn, the government announced that it cannot immediately implement certain agreements reached with organized labor during the October 2023 negotiation session. One of these agreements involves the establishment of conversion centers for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

A Delicate Balance

Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, addressed the media on Friday in Abuja, emphasizing the government's sincerity in its ongoing negotiations with trade unions. Acknowledging the hardships faced by Nigerians, she noted that the government is concerned and committed to expediting the full implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with organized labor to improve welfare and livelihoods for Nigerians.

While the government has shown good faith and is fully committed to implementing the MoU, Onyejeocha urged organized labor to continue demonstrating restraint in their decisions and actions as the government works to address the nation's challenges. The government remains dedicated to social dialogue and values the input of its social partners to create a better Nigeria for all.

Ongoing Implementation and Challenges

Addressing the concerns raised by labor organizations, Onyejeocha stated that the government has already begun delivering on its agreement with the unions. However, she noted that the implementation of some agreements is in stages, and processes are ongoing to achieve full implementation.

For instance, the N35,000 wage award agreed upon between the government and organized labor is currently being implemented. However, complaints have been received regarding non-implementation in some public sector organizations and the private sector. The Ministry is actively addressing these issues to ensure compliance across all sectors.

Regarding the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) matter with the Lagos State Government, the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has intervened, resulting in up to 80% of the agreement with the RTEAN management being fulfilled. Ongoing efforts are in place to complete the remaining process.

The Path Forward

To mitigate the hardships faced by Nigerians, the federal government recently inaugurated a 37-member tripartite committee to recommend a new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers. The government is also actively implementing the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative to alleviate challenges arising from subsidy removal and transition Nigeria permanently to cheaper, safer, and more reliable domestically produced gas for transport.

Provisions have been made for an initial 55,000 CNG conversion kits, and the development of state-of-the-art CNG conversion centers nationwide is ongoing. The aim is to deliver one million converted bi-fuel CNG/PMS vehicles to enable transporters and mass transit operators to convert their vehicles running on PMS to gas, which is 40 to 50% cheaper than PMS.

Moreover, the government, through the Ministry of Finance, is procuring up to 11,500 CNG vehicles, including buses and tricycles, that will be rolled out in fulfillment of the President's promise by financing them at concessionary rates. Production and assembly are ongoing locally, and the vehicles will be delivered in the next few months.

Despite the delays in implementing certain agreements, the government remains committed to maintaining open and constructive communication with organized labor to foster positive labor relations and guarantee a supportive working environment for all workers.

In these challenging times, the government continues to demonstrate its commitment to addressing labor concerns and fulfilling all agreements as it moves forward in partnership with Nigerians.