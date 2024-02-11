Gove Declines £1,000 Bet on Rwanda Asylum Scheme: Focuses on Levelling Up

In an unexpected turn of events, Michael Gove, the UK's Secretary for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, has declined a £1,000 bet on the success of the government's Rwanda asylum scheme. The scheme, which aims to deport migrants who have crossed the English Channel on small boats to Rwanda, has faced legal challenges and no flights have taken off yet.

Gove's refusal to participate in the wager came during an interview with Trevor Phillips, who had previously challenged Gove to a bet similar to the one made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with TV presenter Piers Morgan. However, unlike Sunak, Gove stated that he does not have that kind of money to gamble.

Instead, Gove offered to take Phillips out for a nice meal worth £100, adding a touch of humor to the otherwise serious discussion. Despite declining the bet, Gove expressed confidence that the government will manage to get flights off the ground before the next general election.

£290m Scheme and its Challenges

The Rwanda asylum scheme, which has cost £290m so far, is currently being scrutinized in Parliament. The proposed law has sparked controversy and criticism, with opponents arguing that it is inhumane and violates international law. However, Gove maintains that the policy is necessary to deter illegal migration and provide a safe and legal route for asylum seekers.

Despite the controversy surrounding the scheme, Gove affirmed his support for Sunak as the right leader for the Conservative Party in the General Election. He also emphasized that the government is committed to making the flights operational and ensuring an effective deterrent against illegal migration.

A Shift in Focus

While the debate over the Rwanda asylum scheme continues, Gove has also been focusing on other issues related to his role as Levelling Up Secretary. This includes addressing regional disparities and investing in infrastructure and regeneration projects to create opportunities and improve living standards in areas that have been left behind.

Gove's work on levelling up is seen as a key priority for the government, as it seeks to address the underlying causes of Brexit and rebuild trust in politics. By focusing on these issues, Gove is hoping to demonstrate that the government is committed to delivering on its promises and making a real difference in people's lives.