Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has broken his silence on the dramatic events leading to his ouster, attributing his downfall to international geopolitical tensions, specifically between China and other countries. In his newly released book, Rajapaksa presents a narrative that diverts blame from his administration's economic policies, which led to severe shortages and mass protests, to foreign influences purportedly undermining his regime.

Geopolitical Rivalry at the Heart of Domestic Turmoil

Rajapaksa's tenure, which began in November 2019, was marred by Sri Lanka's most severe economic crisis, leading to widespread protests and his eventual exile. In his publication, he asserts that the infrastructure projects funded by China in Sri Lanka introduced a level of geopolitical competition that was instrumental in his political demise. Without providing concrete evidence, he suggests that the protests that forced him from power were fueled by foreign funding, hinting at a larger international conspiracy at play.

Rajapaksa's Defense Amid Economic Crisis

Despite facing criticism for his handling of the economy, which included risky tax cuts and a significant foreign debt default, Rajapaksa defends his economic policies in his book. He shifts the focus to international dynamics, particularly the investments by China, which he claims brought geopolitical rivalry into Sri Lanka's domestic affairs. This narrative attempts to recast the widespread domestic discontent that led to his ouster as a consequence of external pressures rather than policy failures.

Implications of Rajapaksa's Narrative

While Rajapaksa's account seeks to absolve his administration of responsibility for the economic crisis, it opens up debates on the influence of foreign investments on domestic politics and the sovereignty of nations like Sri Lanka. His claims spotlight the complex interplay between international relations and local governance, raising questions about the true drivers of political stability and economic prosperity in smaller states. As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its recovery, the discourse around foreign influence and domestic policy will remain a critical area of analysis.