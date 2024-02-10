Goose and Cuckoo Inn Crowned Country Pub of the Year 2024

Nestled in the heart of Upper Llanover, Monmouthshire, a small pub with a rich history and an even richer offering of real ales has been crowned the Country Pub of the Year 2024 by Gwent's branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The Goose and Cuckoo Inn, run by Kyle and Haf Williams, has captured the hearts and taste buds of locals and visitors alike, earning this prestigious title.

A Labor of Love

For Kyle and Haf Williams, taking over the ownership of the Goose and Cuckoo Inn was a natural extension of their love for the area and the pub itself. According to Kyle, "We've always loved this place, and when the opportunity came to take it over, we jumped at the chance." The couple's dedication to preserving the traditional pub atmosphere and commitment to serving the local community have been instrumental in their success.

The pub's name, a nod to a legend about two sisters who owned it in the 1880s, adds to its charm. The dog-friendly establishment is surrounded by scenic walking and cycling routes, making it the perfect pit stop for weary travelers and outdoor enthusiasts. With specific opening hours that cater to both locals and visitors, the Goose and Cuckoo Inn has become a beloved fixture in the community.

A Toast to Tradition

The Goose and Cuckoo Inn's triumph in the CAMRA Country Pub of the Year 2024 competition is a testament to its excellent range of real ales, which are carefully selected from local breweries. According to Haf, "We're proud to support local breweries and offer our customers a truly unique selection of real ales." The pub's traditional atmosphere, characterized by its cozy interior and friendly staff, further enhances the experience.

Upon receiving the award, Kyle and Haf expressed their gratitude towards their team, suppliers, breweries, and customers. "We couldn't have done this without the support of our incredible team and the local community," said Kyle. "We're thrilled to be recognized by CAMRA, and we'll continue to work hard to provide the best possible experience for our customers."

Celebrating the Best of British Pubs

The Country Pub of the Year competition, organized annually by CAMRA, aims to recognize the best rural pubs in the UK. Pubs are judged on various criteria, including their atmosphere, decor, and – most importantly – their commitment to serving high-quality real ales. According to CAMRA representative Emma, "The Goose and Cuckoo Inn embodies everything we look for in a country pub – a warm, welcoming atmosphere, a fantastic range of real ales, and a dedication to serving the local community."

As the Goose and Cuckoo Inn basks in the glow of its newfound fame, Kyle and Haf Williams remain steadfast in their commitment to preserving the traditional pub experience. "We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved," said Haf. "But at the end of the day, our goal is simple – to provide a place where people can come together, enjoy a great pint, and feel at home."

So, if you find yourself in Upper Llanover, Monmouthshire, be sure to stop by the Goose and Cuckoo Inn – a true gem in the heart of the British countryside. Raise a glass to Kyle and Haf Williams, the dedicated duo who have breathed new life into this historic pub, and toast to the enduring spirit of traditional British hospitality.