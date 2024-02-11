Golfers Hit 7000 Balls in 24 Hours for Mental Health Awareness

In an extraordinary display of endurance and dedication, Blair Pattinson of Queenstown and Fletcher Kaan of Dunedin hit a staggering 7000 golf balls in 24 hours. Their mission was not merely to break records but to raise funds and awareness for MATES in Construction, a charity dedicated to mental wellbeing and suicide prevention in New Zealand's construction industry.

A Marathon of Swings

The event, held at the picturesque Queenstown Golf Club, saw Pattinson and Kaan hit approximately 333 balls per hour, with only short breaks for food and hydration. Remarkably, amidst this grueling marathon, Pattinson managed two holes-in-one, while Kaan and Simon Boland each achieved one.

Their goal was to raise $5000 for MATES in Construction, a figure that Pattinson believes they have met or even surpassed. This charity, established in 2008, has been working tirelessly to combat the alarmingly high suicide rate within the construction industry.

A Hole-in-One for Mental Health

MATES in Construction aims to train 'Connectors' who act as friends and guides, connecting people struggling with mental health issues to suicide first aid resources. Connector training takes around four hours and equips individuals with the skills to ask about suicide and facilitate access to professional help.

According to MATES in Construction, the construction industry has the highest suicide rate of any industry in New Zealand. By raising awareness and teaching people how to approach and start conversations about mental health, they hope to change this grim statistic.

Building Hope, One Swing at a Time

Pattinson and Kaan's fundraising effort is a testament to the power of community and the importance of mental health advocacy. Their 24-hour golf marathon not only showcased their physical prowess but also their commitment to making a difference in the lives of those working in the construction industry.

As the sun set on the Queenstown Golf Club, the duo's final swing symbolized more than just the end of a long day. It marked another step forward in the ongoing battle against mental health stigma and suicide within the construction industry.

Their achievement serves as a reminder that every individual has the power to create change, whether through a small act of kindness or a monumental feat like hitting 7000 golf balls in 24 hours.

In the face of daunting challenges, Pattinson, Kaan, and MATES in Construction are building hope, one swing at a time.

