Golden State Warriors Triumph Over Raptors Despite Travel Woes, Extend Road Win Streak to 8

Nothing can't seem to stop the surging Golden State Warriors. Not even a mechanical problem that left them stuck in the airport overnight. The Warriors overcame a sluggish start brought by a long-delayed flight from New York to Toronto to beat the Raptors 120-105 on Friday, March 1, on the second night of a back-to-back schedule for their eighth straight road win.

Advertisment

Resilience Amidst Adversity

"Last night was brutal," Kerr told reporters. "That's the worst travel circumstances I've ever been involved with in the NBA." Despite the challenging circumstances, Stephen Curry led the shorthanded Warriors with 25 points while Jonathan Kuminga continued to grow into a rising star with 24 points. Canadian Andrew Wiggins missed his third straight game for the Warriors due to personal reasons, adding to the team's challenges. Yet, they showed remarkable resilience, turning the game around in the third quarter with a dominant performance.

Strategic Adjustments and Stellar Performances

Advertisment

Curry and Klay Thompson, who returned to the starting lineup, combined for 17 points in a pivotal third-quarter run that shifted the momentum of the game. Draymond Green anchored the Warriors' defense, contributing significantly to the team's rebounding efforts. Despite the rough start, the Warriors' strategic adjustments and stellar individual performances underscored their ability to overcome adversity.

Looking Ahead

The Warriors are set to cap their four-game road trip in Boston against the league's best Celtics on Sunday, March 3. With no timetable for Wiggins' return, the team's depth and resilience will continue to be tested. Yet, this victory against the Raptors not only extends their road winning streak but also solidifies their position in the Western Conference standings. As they prepare for their next challenge, the Warriors' ability to adapt and thrive under pressure will be key to their success.