Going to School; Dream of Girls That Did Not Come True in 1402

Throughout the solar year 1402, female students across Afghanistan stood in protest, demanding the reopening of their schools and universities for access to education and a brighter future. Despite their efforts and international advocacy, their calls for change went unheeded, leaving many without the education they yearn for. Mariam, a determined student, voiced a compelling question that resonated with many: "If a girl cannot study and become a doctor, to whom should a sick woman turn?" Her query highlights the profound societal impacts of denying girls and women educational opportunities.

International and Domestic Responses

Global institutions and several countries have repeatedly emphasized the importance of resuming girls' education in Afghanistan. Figures like Markus Potzel, the UN deputy special representative for Afghanistan, and Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, have spoken out against the restrictions. Even within the Islamic Emirate, voices like Shir Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai have expressed support for girls' education, underscoring the universal recognition of its importance. Despite these calls for action, tangible progress remains elusive.

Challenges and Hopes Amidst Restrictions

The closure of educational institutions to female students has not only stirred international outrage but also domestic despair. Events like the exclusion of girls from the Kankor exam and the classification of Afghanistan as having one of the worst educational situations globally by "Education Above All" foundation reflect the severe educational crisis. Yet, officials like the acting Minister of Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadim, and the acting Minister of Education, Habibullah Agha, have made promises to improve education, though their efforts have yet to materialize into equal opportunities for girls.

Looking Forward

Despite the bleak outlook, the persistence of female students and the continuous dialogue on this issue suggest a potential for change. The importance of education in empowering women and contributing to societal development cannot be understated. As the international community continues to press for educational rights in Afghanistan, the hope for a future where girls can freely pursue their educational aspirations remains alive. The struggle for educational equality in Afghanistan is not just about opening school doors but about unlocking a brighter future for all.