Global Under-5 Mortality Hits Record Low, Yet Every Six Seconds a Child Dies: UN Reports

The recent United Nations report delivers a bittersweet update on global child mortality rates, presenting both progress and significant challenges ahead. Despite a record low in the number of children dying before their fifth birthday, the report underscores the persistent urgency to address preventable child deaths worldwide.

Historic Decline Meets Slowed Progress

According to the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UN IGME), 2022 marked an unprecedented low in under-5 mortality with 4.9 million deaths—a stark reduction of 51% since the year 2000. Countries such as Cambodia, Malawi, and Mongolia have demonstrated remarkable progress, reducing under-5 mortality rates by over 75%. Juan Pablo Uribe, director for health nutrition and population at the World Bank, emphasized the milestone's significance while acknowledging that the achievements are not sufficient. The world remains off track in meeting the 2030 goal of substantially reducing preventable deaths among children under five, with the rate of progress decelerating post-2015.

Uneven Progress Highlights Persistent Inequalities

The report reveals a stark disparity in child survival rates, with sub-Saharan Africa accounting for half of all under-5 deaths in 2022. This underlines the glaring inequalities in child mortality across regions. Despite the overall global decline, the distribution of progress is uneven, with low- and lower-middle-income countries facing the brunt of preventable child deaths. The main culprits behind these fatalities include respiratory infections, malaria, and diarrhea—diseases that are preventable with adequate healthcare and targeted interventions.

Urgent Call for Action

The UN's findings serve as a critical call to action for increased investment in healthcare and initiatives aimed at addressing the root causes of under-5 mortality, particularly in the most affected regions. With 2030 on the horizon, the report stresses the importance of accelerated efforts to ensure that the gains made in the past decades are not only preserved but also built upon. Addressing underlying inequalities and improving access to essential health services for the most vulnerable populations are pivotal steps towards achieving the global goal of ending preventable child deaths.

As the world marks this important yet precarious milestone, the UN report on under-5 mortality rates serves as a reminder of the work that remains. It highlights the critical need for global solidarity and targeted action to safeguard the lives of the world's youngest citizens, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive beyond their fifth birthday. The journey towards eliminating preventable child deaths is far from over, but with concerted efforts, the goal is within reach.