Global Soybean Meal Market Set for Substantial Growth, Topping US$ 98.6 Billion by 2024

The global soybean meal market, a cornerstone of the food and beverage sector, is poised for substantial growth. Projected sales are expected to reach a whopping US$ 98.6 billion by 2024, with a market valuation skyrocketing to US$ 157.8 billion by 2034. This robust growth, pegged at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%, is largely attributed to the burgeoning demand from the animal feed industry, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Market Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is at the forefront of this market expansion, driven by its high demand for soybean meal in the animal feed sector. A significant contributing factor is the regular use of soybean meal in the diet of dairy animals like cattle and buffalo. This nutritional supplement aids in the production of high-quality, nutritious milk, further catalyzing market growth.

Rising Meat Demand and Pharmaceutical Use

Another potent fuel for this market is the soaring global demand for meat. Soybean meal is extensively used in the feeding of ruminants and poultry, promoting weight gain and contributing to meat production. Besides its use in the animal feed industry, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly incorporating soybean meal into their products, providing an additional boost to the market.

Market Players and Future Trends

Key players in the soybean meal market are setting their sights on research and development, eco-friendly sourcing, and product certifications. These strategic efforts aim to meet the growing demand for natural and sustainable feed ingredients. Future Market Insights (FMI), a renowned provider of business intelligence services in the food and beverage sector, has extensively analyzed these trends. Nandini Roy Choudhury, a client partner at FMI, offers expertise in food ingredients, nutrition, animal nutrition, and related sectors.