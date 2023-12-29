en English
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:30 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:13 am EST
The clock strikes midnight, heralding the arrival of a New Year. As the world celebrates, the human family expands, crossing the significant threshold of 8 billion. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau suggests an increase of 75 million individuals over the past year, making the world’s population a staggering 8 billion as of New Year’s Day. The annual growth rate worldwide is just shy of 1%, with a forecast of 4.3 births and two deaths every second as we step into 2024.

A Closer Look at the United States

On the home front, the United States witnessed a growth rate of 0.53% over the year, adding 1.7 million people. The anticipated population on New Year’s Day is expected to be 335.8 million. Interestingly, this growth rate is about half the global rate. A projection into the future reveals a sobering reality – if current trends persist, the 2020s could be recorded as the slowest growing decade in U.S. history. The estimated growth rate of less than 4% from 2020 to 2030 is significantly lower than the slowest growing decade to date, the 1930s, which followed the Great Depression and had a growth rate of 7.3%.

Demographic Changes and Migration

Looking at the demographic changes in the U.S., it is anticipated that there will be one birth every nine seconds and one death every 9.5 seconds at the start of 2024. However, the balance sheet will not tilt towards decline, thanks to net international migration. It is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 28.3 seconds, thereby ensuring the population continues to grow. The cumulative effect of births, deaths, and net migration is expected to increase the U.S. population by one person every 24.2 seconds.

Implications of Population Growth

The escalating figures of population growth present a multitude of challenges and opportunities. How will this increase impact the world’s resources, economies, and the environment? How will the United States, with its comparatively slower growth rate, navigate this landscape? As we delve into the New Year, these questions will shape the global narrative, driving policies, strategies, and innovations.

