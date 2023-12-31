World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M

In a stark revelation that has sent shockwaves across the globe, the World Food Programme (WFP), a key arm of the United Nations, has reported that over 333 million individuals across 78 countries are currently grappling with acute hunger. The looming food crisis, which has been exacerbated by a combination of conflict, economic turmoil, and climate-induced calamities, is a sobering reminder of the persistent worldwide challenges in ensuring universal access to sufficient and nutritious food.

Unfolding Humanitarian Crises

In Sudan, the Médicins Sans Frontières (MSF) and WFP were compelled to cease operations after their facilities were plundered amidst escalating conflict. The onslaught resulted in the deprivation of critical food supplies for 1.5 million people and the suspension of medical activities, further deepening the humanitarian crisis. The conflict-ridden nation now witnesses around 17.7 million people facing high levels of acute food insecurity.

Simultaneously, in Gaza, a region already reeling under the effects of Israeli bombardment and intense fighting, the plight of the people continues to worsen. Approximately 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced internally, with half of the pregnant women in shelters suffering from thirst, malnutrition, and lack of healthcare. The WFP has been striving to provide relief, distributing food parcels for 10,000 displaced families in Rafah.

An Uphill Battle in Bangladesh

The situation in Bangladesh mirrors a similar disturbing trend. As per the WFP survey report in August 2023, nearly 24 percent of the nation’s population, translating to 40 million people, were food insecure. The rampant rise in food prices and an unprecedented inflation scenario have forced more households to resort to negative coping strategies to secure food. The nation is grappling with a food insecurity crisis that epitomizes the entitlement failure of the poor to access food.

WFP’s Fight Against Hunger

The WFP, operating in 123 countries and territories, is committed to providing life-saving relief in emergencies and fostering peace, stability, and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and the impact of climate change. The organization is steadfast in its efforts to address failures in food systems and alleviate hunger by combining emergency assistance with long-term development, innovation, resilience building, and systemic food assistance.