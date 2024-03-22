Global Experts Laud Temple Conservation Efforts in Cambodia at ICC-Preah Vihear 9th Meeting

The 9th Plenary and Technical Meeting of the International Coordinating Committee for Preah Vihear (ICC-Preah Vihear) convened on March 19, spotlighting the collaborative strides in temple preservation in Cambodia. Chaired by Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, Phoeung Sackona, and attended by international delegates, the assembly underscored the progress in scientific research and the restoration of ancient temples, including the notable advancements at the Koh Ker archaeological site.

Advertisment

Strengthening Conservation Techniques

During the gathering, participants reviewed the significant milestones achieved in temple restoration, particularly the repair works on Gopura V's west bridge facilitated by Indian experts. This initiative not only enhances tourist access but also preserves the intricate architectural heritage of Preah Vihear province. The assembly detailed a comprehensive risk assessment study aimed at informing future conservation endeavors, highlighting the meticulous approach adopted by the conservationists.

International Collaboration for Heritage Preservation

Advertisment

The meeting also showcased the findings from archaeological research at Koh Ker, revealing the concerted efforts of Cambodian and international experts in safeguarding these historical sites. The discussions extended to the preservation of ancient smelting sites in Chheb district, with recommendations from global experts to protect these areas for further study. Such collaborative undertakings underscore the ICC-Preah Vihear's commitment to fostering sustainable development and conservation of Cambodia's temple complexes.

Looking Ahead: Future Conservation and Development

Looking forward, the ICC-Preah Vihear plans another technical meeting in September to monitor the implementation of conservation strategies and review ongoing efforts. This biannual event is crucial for the continuous assessment and enhancement of conservation practices at Cambodia's temple sites, ensuring their preservation for future generations. The concerted efforts of national and international experts at these meetings play a pivotal role in the sustainable development of these historical sites.

As the ICC-Preah Vihear continues to champion the preservation of Cambodia's ancient temples, the collaborative efforts showcased at the 9th meeting serve as a testament to the global commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage. The progress reported at this assembly not only highlights the effective conservation methods employed but also sets a promising trajectory for the future of temple preservation in Cambodia.