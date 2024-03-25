Global Experts Laud Cambodia's Temple Preservation Efforts at ICC-Preah Vihear Meeting

The International Coordinating Committee for Preah Vihear (ICC-Preah Vihear) convened its 9th Plenary and Technical Meeting on March 19, spotlighting Cambodia's advancements in temple preservation and archaeological research. The event, led by Minister of Culture and Fine Art Phoeung Sackona, drew participation from international dignitaries and experts, underscoring the global commitment to safeguarding Cambodia's cultural heritage.

Enhanced Preservation Techniques and International Collaboration

During the meeting, the National Authority for Preah Vihear (NAPV) was praised for its significant strides in scientific research and the implementation of advanced preservation methods. Recent achievements include the restoration of the west bridge of Gopura V and the construction of a wooden bridge to facilitate tourist access. The collaborative efforts of Indian experts in the restoration of the gopura and the contributions of the Chinese Academy of Cultural Heritage (CACH) towards risk assessment studies were highlighted, demonstrating the fruitful international cooperation.

Archaeological Discoveries and Future Plans

The gathering also shone a light on the archaeological findings at the Koh Ker temple complex by Japanese researchers and the comprehensive risk assessment study on the Kraham Temple by NAPV conservation experts. A promising study by the French Institute of Asian Studies (EFEO) on ancient metallurgy in Preah Vihear's Chheb district was discussed, with recommendations for preserving these sites for further research. These discussions set a roadmap for future conservation efforts and sustainable development at these historical sites.

Commitment to Ongoing Conservation Efforts

The ICC-Preah Vihear meetings, held biannually, play a crucial role in overseeing and evaluating the conservation work at Cambodia's temple resorts. The next technical meeting, scheduled for September, aims to review the implementation of previous decisions and assess ongoing and future conservation projects. This continued dedication to preserving Cambodia's cultural heritage not only enhances the country's historical sites but also promotes international collaboration and research in the field of archaeology and conservation.

As the ICC-Preah Vihear and its international partners forge ahead with their conservation initiatives, the global recognition of Cambodia's efforts to preserve its ancient temples reinforces the importance of cultural heritage in building bridges between nations and fostering a shared commitment to protecting our world's historical treasures.