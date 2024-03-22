Global Emissions Tax on Shipping Moves Closer to Reality, Backed by Majority at UN Talks

Two weeks of intense negotiations at the United Nations shipping agency in London concluded with a strong majority of countries supporting the establishment of the world's first-ever global emissions tax. This development marks a significant step forward in the fight against climate change, particularly within the shipping industry, which is responsible for approximately 3% of global carbon emissions. The International Maritime Organization's (IMO) latest round of talks saw 34 countries, both from high and low-income states, rallying behind the idea of a universal greenhouse gas price, signaling a robust momentum towards adopting the measure by the IMO next year.

Building Momentum for Change

The push for a global emissions levy gained traction thanks to the support from Caribbean Island states, according to campaigners. This round of talks was the first gathering of the IMO since maritime nations agreed on a new greenhouse gas strategy in July last year, aiming to cut shipping emissions by 30% by 2030, at least 70% by 2040, and achieve net-zero by the mid-century. The agreed-upon strategy includes implementing some form of emissions pricing by 2025 to narrow the price gap between fossil fuels and green energy, while using the generated revenue to fund an equitable transition. However, the proposal still faces opposition from a minority of countries seeking to dilute the initiative.

Proposals and Proponents

Among the biggest supporters of a global greenhouse gas emissions charge are Pacific and Caribbean Island states, including Fiji, the Marshall Islands, Vanuatu, Barbados, Jamaica, and Grenada. A proposal from Belize and some Pacific Island states suggests a levy of $150 per ton of carbon, representing the most ambitious proposal on the table. Other suggestions include merging a price on shipping emissions with an international emissions standard for maritime fuel. This week's success in advancing discussions towards climate-proofing global trade underscores the growing consensus for a universal greenhouse gas price.

Next Steps and Future Talks

With the IMO expected to hold further talks in the fall, the path toward shipping decarbonization is becoming clearer. Delegates must now focus on developing the right policy details to incentivize the industry's transition to greener practices. The potential adoption of the world's first-ever global emissions tax by the IMO next year could herald a new era in shipping, one that balances economic interests with the urgent need for environmental sustainability and equitable development among nations.