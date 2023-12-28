Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

The decline in childhood vaccination rates has become a significant concern globally, prompting intensified initiatives in 2023 to counteract this trend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that kindergarten vaccination rates in the United States have failed to recover to pre-pandemic levels, with vaccine exemptions reaching new highs.

Declining Vaccination Rates and The Rise of Exemptions

The national coverage of state-required vaccines among children in kindergarten is below pre-pandemic levels, with vaccine exemptions increasing in 41 states. Exemptions from at least one vaccine rose from 2.6% to 3.0% between the 2021 to 2022 and 2022 to 2023 school years, with the majority being nonmedical. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected routine childhood vaccination, leading to an increase in hesitancy or barriers to vaccination.

The Big Catch-Up Campaign

As part of a global response, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched a campaign named ‘The Big Catch-Up’ to encourage childhood vaccination amid the decline in routine immunizations in over 100 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative aligns with the efforts to boost the flagging childhood vaccination rates as new vaccines hit the market.

Vaccination Data and New Recommendations

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously agreed on four recommendations for the pneumococcal vaccine PCV20. However, data from 2019 shows that only about 73% of toddlers completed their recommended seven-vaccine series. The uptake of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine did not increase for the first time since 2013, with only 62.6% of teenagers being up to date on the vaccine in 2022. In the U.S. Virgin Islands, over half of the children aged 9 to 13 have been exposed to the dengue virus, indicating eligibility for vaccination.

A study suggests that early administration of the HPV vaccine could enhance vaccination rates, and research demonstrated that a single dose of the 9-valent HPV vaccine provides sustained immunity against cancer-causing virus types for up to two years. Additionally, a phase 2 trial showed that pregnant women vaccinated against group B streptococcus transferred protective antibodies to their infants. These findings underscore the importance of vaccination in protecting not just the individual but also the community.