Global Digital Wellbeing Index 2024 Unveiled: Insights from 35,000 People Across 35 Nations

Dubai, UAE - The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) today announced the findings of its second Digital Wellbeing Global Report as well as the inaugural launch of its Global Digital Wellbeing Index. A landmark survey of over 35,000 digitally connected individuals across five continents offers unprecedented insights into the evolving relationship between humans and technology, highlighting a strong public call for more regulated AI development and an intentional approach to digital consumption.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Survey Unlocks New Understandings

The extensive survey, the largest of its kind, has more than doubled its participant count since the last report in 2021, shedding light on six critical themes of digital interaction: Balanced Use of Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Social Media, Gaming, Work, and Government Regulation. A significant finding from the UAE respondents is their overwhelming support for AI as a beneficial force, coupled with a high level of trust in their government's ability to manage internet content effectively. This reflects a global trend towards a more conscious and purposeful digital engagement, with a majority now favoring quality over quantity in their online activities.

Introducing the Global Digital Wellbeing Index

Advertisment

The newly launched Global Digital Wellbeing Index (DWI) provides a comprehensive benchmark for assessing countries' digital wellbeing based on 94 indicators across 12 pillars ranging from social cohesion to cybersafety and connectivity. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Estonia, and France lead the rankings, showcasing strong digital infrastructure and effective policies in various domains. The Gulf countries, notably the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, excel in digital connectivity, offering lessons in fostering digital literacy and safe online environments. The Index emphasizes the need for global collaboration to address common challenges such as digital disconnection and misinformation.

Forward-Looking Statements and Call to Action

Wadha Alnafjan, Head of Digital Wellbeing at Ithra, emphasized the importance of this research in understanding the digital era's transformative impact on human creativity and talent. Fahad AlBeyahi, leading the research for Sync at Ithra, highlighted the dual nature of digitalization—its vast potential and the accompanying challenges that need addressing. The Digital Wellbeing Global Report and Index not only offer insights but also serve as a call to action for stakeholders to foster a healthier digital ecosystem. Through continued research and collaboration, the goal is to mitigate the adverse effects of technology, ensuring a positive impact on humanity's digital wellbeing.

The findings from the Global Digital Wellbeing Index and the detailed insights from the survey underscore the pivotal role of technology in modern life and the pressing need for a balanced approach to its use. As digital connectivity continues to shape our world, the insights provided by Ithra's comprehensive research offer valuable guidance for policymakers, educators, and the private sector in promoting digital wellness globally.