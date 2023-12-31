en English
Obituary

Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:03 pm EST
The dawn of 2024 was celebrated with a festive fervor across the globe, marked by spectacular fireworks displays and events. The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and Abu Dhabi lit up with what was claimed to be the world’s largest fireworks display. From Auckland to Sydney, Taipei to Istanbul, night skies were illuminated in a festive explosion of colors and lights.

Not Just Celebrations: Announcements and Cancellations

In France, President Emmanuel Macron declared 2024 as a year of significant French pride, coinciding with the Paris Olympic Games and the much-anticipated reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. Contrarily, severe gales raised safety concerns in the South West of the UK, leading to the cancellation of New Year’s Eve events, including the Winter Wonderland in Plymouth and Barnstaple’s fireworks display.

Solidarity and Abdication

In an act of solidarity with Palestinians, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar called for simplicity and support for Gaza, leading to the ban on New Year’s Eve celebrations in the country. Meanwhile, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made the unexpected announcement of her abdication during her New Year’s Eve speech. Scheduled for January 14, the day marks the 52nd anniversary of her ascension. Crown Prince Frederik is set to succeed her, taking the title of Frederik X.

Loss in the Journalism World

While the world ushered in 2024, the journalism fraternity mourned the loss of a stalwart. Renowned Australian journalist and documentary maker John Pilger passed away at the age of 84. Known for his incisive work on the Pol Pot regime in Cambodia and his critique of American and British foreign policy, Pilger left a void in the world of journalism. His family remembered him as a loved father, grandad, and partner.

Global New Year Displays

New Year’s celebrations took place from New Zealand to Russia, Vatican to China, with each nation adding a unique touch to their festivities. Security was heightened in many cities, with some even resorting to drone surveillance. The Paris New Year’s Eve celebrations took on a sporty theme, celebrating the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games with DJ sets, fireworks, and video projections on the Arc de Triomphe. As we step into a new year, the world remains hopeful for a year of peace, progress, and unity.

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

