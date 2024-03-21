Global Baku Forum: Dr Yunus stresses zero net carbon emission, wealth concentration and unemployment

Nobel Peace Laureate, Professor Muhammad Yunus, delivered a compelling address at the XI Global Baku Forum, emphasizing the urgent need for innovative solutions and collaborative efforts to build a world characterized by zero net carbon emission, zero wealth concentration, and zero unemployment. The forum, held from March 14-16 in Baku, Azerbaijan, was a convergence of nearly 400 renowned political figures, world leaders, and Nobel laureates, discussing ways to mend the fractured world.

Advertisment

Empowering Change through Social Business

Professor Yunus shared his visionary insights on fostering entrepreneurship and reversing wealth concentration by encouraging the creation of social businesses. These businesses, he argues, empower communities to solve their own problems sustainably. Highlighting the significance of social business education, Yunus's inauguration of the Yunus Social Business Centre at Azerbaijan State Economic University marks a pivotal step towards achieving this goal.

Building Bridges with Global Leaders

Advertisment

During the forum, Yunus held bilateral meetings with significant figures such as Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, and Dr. Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS. These discussions focused on post-pandemic healthcare priorities and explored further collaborations to bolster bottom-up healthcare initiatives. Additionally, an engagement with the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ali Asadov, revealed potential expansions of Yunus's programs within Azerbaijani universities.

Recognition and Future Prospects

At the forum's closing dinner, Professor Yunus was honored with "The Tree of Peace" award from UNESCO, acknowledging his contributions towards peace and social justice. This accolade not only celebrates Yunus's past achievements but also underscores the global recognition of his efforts in paving the way for a more equitable and sustainable future. The establishment of the Yunus Social Business Centre in Azerbaijan serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring young entrepreneurs and leaders worldwide to adopt social business models for global change.

As the world grapples with unprecedented challenges, the XI Global Baku Forum, through voices like Professor Yunus's, illuminates the path towards a more harmonious future. The forum's emphasis on dialogue, cooperation, and solidarity among nations sets a powerful precedent for addressing global crises. With continued efforts and collaborative initiatives, the vision of a world of three zeros appears more attainable than ever, promising a brighter future for all.