Youth Employment Agency Unveils Portal to Boost Employment Amid Pandemic

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has unveiled a new portal aimed at facilitating job opportunities for seekers and potential employers, primarily micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The portal, accessible via the YEA’s official website, is designed to expedite the registration process for swift enrolment.

Revitalizing Businesses Amid Pandemic

Part of the YEA’s Business and Employment Assistance Support Programme (BEAP), this initiative aims to bolster businesses that have felt the sting of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, it targets those entities that have witnessed a dwindling turnover and subsequent layoffs. The YEA’s visionary scheme is poised to aid these businesses in rehiring laid-off workers, attracting fresh talent, and imparting the necessary skills for improved productivity.

Beneficiary MSMEs are anticipated to hire an average of two employees each. These recruits will receive a monthly allowance of GH500 from the YEA, over and above their employer-provided wages, for 12 months. By doing so, the YEA is not just boosting MSMEs but also ensuring a steady income for the newly employed, thereby injecting a fresh lease of life into the ailing economy.

A Ray of Hope for Job Seekers

With the launch of this portal, the YEA has opened a gateway for job seekers across the country to participate in its BEAP initiative. This breakthrough scheme is expected to provide many with the opportunity to enhance their skills, secure stable employment, and contribute to the nation’s economic recovery amid the ongoing pandemic.