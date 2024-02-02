Youth Alliance for Green Ghana Demands Urgent Environmental Action

In a pressing call for environmental preservation, the Youth Alliance for Green Ghana (YAGG) has underscored the necessity of tackling environmental crises in the nation. The youth-led group started on January 29, 2024, outlining concerns about uncontrolled deforestation and illicit mining activities that are accelerating pollution and environmental degradation in Ghana.

Intergenerational Equity as Guiding Principle

YAGG's National Coordinator, Mr Kenneth Paa Kwesi Agyir, drew attention to the principle of intergenerational equity. This principle, at its core, holds each generation accountable for the environmental legacy it leaves behind. Agyir emphasized the urgency of addressing the environmental issues for the sake of the nation's future.

The organization highlighted the correlation between Ghana's rapidly dwindling forest cover and a range of environmental problems. These include habitat destruction, endangerment of wildlife, and the escalating impact of climate change. Equally concerning is the health risk pollution poses to current and future populations.

Call for Collective Action and Government Intervention

YAGG has advocated for the widespread adoption of eco-friendly practices among Ghanaians. The organization further urged the government to formally recognize and enforce the principle of intergenerational equity. Their statement concluded with a call for a collective effort to ensure a sustainable, greener, and healthier environment for future generations.

In an ambitious proposal, YAGG suggested the establishment of an independent body to oversee the implementation of intergenerational equity by both state and non-state actors. This move, they believe, would help to consolidate efforts and ensure the environmental legacy left for future generations is a healthy one.

In related developments, a three-member delegation from YAGG met with the Presiding Member of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, advocating for an Intergenerational Equity Framework Policy. Their emphasis on the importance of responsible action was met with a positive response, with a commitment from the Assembly to address climate change through various initiatives.