Visually Impaired Student’s Education Saved by Anonymous Philanthropist

Alhasan Shaibu, a visually impaired student forging a path to higher education against all odds, nearly saw his dreams extinguished due to a lack of funds. The first in his family to reach university level, Alhasan and his single mother, a cocoa tea vendor, could only muster a fraction of the fees required for his tuition and accommodation at the University of Education Winneba in Ghana.

A Compassionate Ally Emerges

When EIB Networks aired Alhasan’s plight, it touched the heart of a compassionate philanthropist who preferred to remain anonymous. Responding to the call of humanity, this individual cleared the remaining balance of 5,500 cedis, enabling Alhasan to pursue his Bachelor of Education in Special Education.

Expressions of Gratitude

Overwhelmed by the unexpected assistance, Alhasan’s mother expressed her deep gratitude for the help they received. Alhasan himself made a solemn promise to honor the trust placed in him by working hard to make the most of this opportunity.

Continued Support

EIB Network’s Business Manager, Daniel Attah Aggrey, emphasized the organization’s commitment to social impact. Reporter Ivan Heathcote – Fumador echoed this sentiment, urging the public to sustain their support for Alhasan’s education. The community can pitch in to Alhasan’s future by contributing through various electronic payment platforms provided by EIB NETWORK.