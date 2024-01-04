en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Visually Impaired Student’s Education Saved by Anonymous Philanthropist

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Visually Impaired Student’s Education Saved by Anonymous Philanthropist

Alhasan Shaibu, a visually impaired student forging a path to higher education against all odds, nearly saw his dreams extinguished due to a lack of funds. The first in his family to reach university level, Alhasan and his single mother, a cocoa tea vendor, could only muster a fraction of the fees required for his tuition and accommodation at the University of Education Winneba in Ghana.

A Compassionate Ally Emerges

When EIB Networks aired Alhasan’s plight, it touched the heart of a compassionate philanthropist who preferred to remain anonymous. Responding to the call of humanity, this individual cleared the remaining balance of 5,500 cedis, enabling Alhasan to pursue his Bachelor of Education in Special Education.

Expressions of Gratitude

Overwhelmed by the unexpected assistance, Alhasan’s mother expressed her deep gratitude for the help they received. Alhasan himself made a solemn promise to honor the trust placed in him by working hard to make the most of this opportunity.

Continued Support

EIB Network’s Business Manager, Daniel Attah Aggrey, emphasized the organization’s commitment to social impact. Reporter Ivan Heathcote – Fumador echoed this sentiment, urging the public to sustain their support for Alhasan’s education. The community can pitch in to Alhasan’s future by contributing through various electronic payment platforms provided by EIB NETWORK.

0
Education Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
58 seconds ago
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
On a determined march through the bustling city of Bengaluru, a substantial cadre of guest lecturers found themselves detained by local law enforcement, their plea for job regularization abruptly disrupted. The educators, hailing from government first-grade colleges scattered across the state, initiated their padayatra – a journey on foot – from Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
New Hampshire District Considers Closure of Four Elementary Schools
8 mins ago
New Hampshire District Considers Closure of Four Elementary Schools
St. Joseph Prepares for Safer School Zones with Sidewalk Initiative
11 mins ago
St. Joseph Prepares for Safer School Zones with Sidewalk Initiative
Twelve Cadets Graduate from CORE Custody Academy, Ready to Serve
1 min ago
Twelve Cadets Graduate from CORE Custody Academy, Ready to Serve
Sony's Vision for Technology-Driven Esports in Higher Education
4 mins ago
Sony's Vision for Technology-Driven Esports in Higher Education
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
7 mins ago
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
Latest Headlines
World News
Lance Morris: On the Brink of Test Cricket Amidst T20 Triumph
41 seconds
Lance Morris: On the Brink of Test Cricket Amidst T20 Triumph
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
58 seconds
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, James Cook Earn Pro Bowl Selections
59 seconds
Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, James Cook Earn Pro Bowl Selections
Eugene's Payroll Tax Marks Three Years: A Balancing Act in Criminal Justice Funding
1 min
Eugene's Payroll Tax Marks Three Years: A Balancing Act in Criminal Justice Funding
Illness-Driven Attendance Fluctuations Fuel Tensions in the House
1 min
Illness-Driven Attendance Fluctuations Fuel Tensions in the House
Kansas City Chiefs Score Five Players in 2024 Pro Bowl Selections
2 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Score Five Players in 2024 Pro Bowl Selections
UC Riverside vs UC Davis: An Evenly Matched Basketball Encounter
3 mins
UC Riverside vs UC Davis: An Evenly Matched Basketball Encounter
Emma Sears Returns to Ohio State Women's Soccer, Eyes 2023 NWSL Draft
3 mins
Emma Sears Returns to Ohio State Women's Soccer, Eyes 2023 NWSL Draft
Arizona Border Port Set to Reopen: Governor Hobbs Expresses Approval and Concern
3 mins
Arizona Border Port Set to Reopen: Governor Hobbs Expresses Approval and Concern
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app