Education

Visually Impaired Carruthers Tetteh: A Beacon of Inspiration at University of Cape Coast

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:23 am EST
Visually Impaired Carruthers Tetteh: A Beacon of Inspiration at University of Cape Coast

The University of Cape Coast has made a landmark appointment, assigning Carruthers Tetteh as the first visually impaired lecturer in its Faculty of Law. This move not only signifies a personal victory for Tetteh but also showcases the university’s dedication to inclusivity and diversity within its academic staff.

A Triumph Over Visual Impairment

Carruthers Tetteh lost his sight at the tender age of 11 due to a drug reaction. However, he did not allow this setback to deter his ambition. He continued his education at the Akropong School for the Blind and later excelled in his studies at the University of Cape Coast. Tetteh graduated with first-class degrees in English, History, and Law, even earning the title of the overall best-graduating student with visual impairment.

An Inspirational Force in Academia

Today, Tetteh is a respected lecturer at his alma mater, where he imparts knowledge on Criminal Law and the Ghana Legal System. His appointment as a lecturer serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, promoting the ideology that a disability cannot stifle one’s ability to create a significant impact in academia and beyond.

Advocacy and Inclusivity in Action

Tetteh’s journey through education and his subsequent appointment as a lecturer highlight the progressive steps being taken to ensure that individuals, regardless of physical abilities, have the opportunity to contribute to the field of education. This move by the University of Cape Coast is a testament to its commitment to fostering an environment of inclusivity and diversity.

Education Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

