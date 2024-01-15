Visually Impaired Carruthers Tetteh: A Beacon of Inspiration at University of Cape Coast

The University of Cape Coast has made a landmark appointment, assigning Carruthers Tetteh as the first visually impaired lecturer in its Faculty of Law. This move not only signifies a personal victory for Tetteh but also showcases the university’s dedication to inclusivity and diversity within its academic staff.

A Triumph Over Visual Impairment

Carruthers Tetteh lost his sight at the tender age of 11 due to a drug reaction. However, he did not allow this setback to deter his ambition. He continued his education at the Akropong School for the Blind and later excelled in his studies at the University of Cape Coast. Tetteh graduated with first-class degrees in English, History, and Law, even earning the title of the overall best-graduating student with visual impairment.

An Inspirational Force in Academia

Today, Tetteh is a respected lecturer at his alma mater, where he imparts knowledge on Criminal Law and the Ghana Legal System. His appointment as a lecturer serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, promoting the ideology that a disability cannot stifle one’s ability to create a significant impact in academia and beyond.

Advocacy and Inclusivity in Action

Tetteh’s journey through education and his subsequent appointment as a lecturer highlight the progressive steps being taken to ensure that individuals, regardless of physical abilities, have the opportunity to contribute to the field of education. This move by the University of Cape Coast is a testament to its commitment to fostering an environment of inclusivity and diversity.