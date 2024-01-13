en English
Business

Vision Project: A New Ray of Hope for the Ghana Blind Union

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
Vision Project: A New Ray of Hope for the Ghana Blind Union

In a bold step towards inclusivity and empowerment, the Ghana Blind Union (GBU) in Sekondi-Takoradi and Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly are set to benefit from a new initiative, the ‘Vision Project’, launched by 233times.net. This announcement was made during the 5th anniversary of ‘Jawuley with the Visually Impaired,’ an annual New Year party held for GBU members at Anaji Choicemart in Takoradi on January 6, 2024.

Empowering the Visually Impaired

Nana Kwesi Coomson, the founder of the Vision Project and CEO of 233times.net, declared that the project aims to offer a seed grant of GH5,000 to fortify the businesses and initiatives of GBU members. This project was inspired by the financial needs voiced by the members, with some needing as meager as GHc500 to kick-start or expand their businesses. The most significant amount requested to initiate a business was GHc1,500.

Proposal Submission and Evaluation

GBU members have until January 25 to submit their business ideas through the President of their union for evaluation by the Vision Project committee. This committee comprises distinguished business leaders and professionals, including Yaa Amoako-Adu, Kwame Adu Mante, Philip Osei Bonsu, Nana Kwesi Coomson, and Reuben Nana Mbra.

Gratitude and Expectations

Emmanuel Ampaabeng from Westline Entertainment expressed his gratitude to the sponsors for their support, which has morphed from funding an annual party to financially empowering the initiatives of GBU members. This project is a significant leap in the direction that not only celebrates the spirit of the visually impaired but also strengthens their ability to be economically independent.

Business Ghana Social Issues
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

