en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UTVGhana and 2024 X Corp Announce Innovative Partnership for 2024

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
UTVGhana and 2024 X Corp Announce Innovative Partnership for 2024

In an exciting revelation, UTVGhana has teamed up with 2024 X Corp in a strategic partnership. The collaboration, announced recently, seeks to intertwine the respective strengths of both organizations to develop innovative solutions and opportunities in 2024. UTVGhana, a renowned media house with a significant presence and outreach in Ghana, will offer the platform for visibility and engagement.

Unleashing Creative Prowess

The other half of this collaboration, 2024 X Corp., is distinguished for its technological and creative prowess. The company is set to provide the expertise and resources necessary to foster the development of new projects. The partnership is anticipated to concentrate on sectors such as technology, media, and entertainment. Initiatives may encompass the creation of new media content, technological breakthroughs, and community-centric events.

Shared Goals and Positive Impact

Both UTVGhana and 2024 X Corp have voiced their commitment towards working collaboratively to achieve shared objectives. They also aim to make a positive contribution to the Ghanaian economy and society. While the exact details of the projects and initiatives that will be undertaken remain undisclosed, both parties remain optimistic about the potential impact of their collaboration.

Stimulating Economic Growth in Africa

In another development, BONABOTO, a non-partisan association, has urged the government and mining companies to collaborate on constructing an airport in the Upper East region as a catalyst for economic growth. The Upper East Regional Minister has committed to the completion of the airport by the end of 2024. The Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area expressed concerns about illegal gold mining and called for sustainable development from large-scale mining companies.

Embracing Technology for Business Growth

Samson Olatunde, founder of Knowledge Digest Africa (KDA), has stressed the importance of African business owners embracing technology to enhance their enterprises. The primary focus is on delineating the latest technology trends and their implications for the future of work and businesses in Africa. Olatunde has initiated the Samson Olatunde Foundation with the vision of becoming Africa’s premier solution-oriented NGO. This initiative is dedicated to catalyzing transformation across the continent through education and enterprise, leveraging the potential of ICT.

0
Business Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Employment Hero Champions Remote Work as Key to its Success

By Geeta Pillai

Nigeria's Discos Deny Allegations of Imminent Electricity Tariff Hike

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Healthcare Sector Sees Influx of Private Equity: A Look at Cispoly's Recent Funding

By BNN Correspondents

Nasarawa State and Nigerian Shippers Council Partner to Establish Inland Dry Port

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Role of Trusts in Joint Venture Transactions: A Closer Look ...
@Business · 11 mins
The Role of Trusts in Joint Venture Transactions: A Closer Look ...
heart comment 0
Unilever Nigeria Kickstarts Road Safety Campaign Amid Rising Traffic Accidents

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Unilever Nigeria Kickstarts Road Safety Campaign Amid Rising Traffic Accidents
Nigeria’s BCPG Expresses Concern Over Planned Cement Price Hike

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's BCPG Expresses Concern Over Planned Cement Price Hike
2024 X Corp. Emerges as Game-Changer Amidst Anticipated Rate Cuts

By BNN Correspondents

2024 X Corp. Emerges as Game-Changer Amidst Anticipated Rate Cuts
Bhutan Taxi Drivers Lose Court Case against Kuenphen Motors

By BNN Correspondents

Bhutan Taxi Drivers Lose Court Case against Kuenphen Motors
Latest Headlines
World News
Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting 'Emotionally Based School Avoiders'
49 seconds
Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting 'Emotionally Based School Avoiders'
Cytisine: The Unsung Hero in Global Fight Against Smoking
2 mins
Cytisine: The Unsung Hero in Global Fight Against Smoking
The Science of Sleep During a Hangover: Expert Tips for a Restful Night
2 mins
The Science of Sleep During a Hangover: Expert Tips for a Restful Night
Research Highlights Role of TRIM11 Protein in Alzheimer's Disease Treatment
3 mins
Research Highlights Role of TRIM11 Protein in Alzheimer's Disease Treatment
Sydney Massage Parlour's 'Non-Sexual' Sign Sparks Online Debate
3 mins
Sydney Massage Parlour's 'Non-Sexual' Sign Sparks Online Debate
NLC Criticizes Lack of Progress in 2023, Calls for Reforms in 2024
3 mins
NLC Criticizes Lack of Progress in 2023, Calls for Reforms in 2024
Nigerians Voice Hopes and Expectations for 2024
3 mins
Nigerians Voice Hopes and Expectations for 2024
President Tinubu Calls for Unity and Collaboration for Nigeria's Progress
5 mins
President Tinubu Calls for Unity and Collaboration for Nigeria's Progress
South Africa 2024: Elections Set to Shape Nation's Future
6 mins
South Africa 2024: Elections Set to Shape Nation's Future
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
9 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
30 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
39 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
41 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
43 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
55 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
56 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
1 hour
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
2 hours
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app