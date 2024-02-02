UPSA's EcoSynergy Network Triumphs in Hult Prize OnCampus Event

The Hult Prize competition, a significant platform for aspiring social entrepreneurs, has recently crowned its OnCampus event winners at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). This heralded student competition is known for its hefty $1 million prize and its drive to encourage the development of innovative solutions to critical global issues.

Students Stepping Up to the Challenge

This year's event at UPSA was organized by a group of dedicated student volunteers, including Campus Directors. They facilitated a series of training sessions and community activities that aligned with the competition's theme, laying a foundation for students to ideate, innovate, and ultimately create change.

The event culminated in a pitch competition where various teams presented their innovative ideas. The team EcoSynergy Network, comprising Claudia Obeng Agyemang, Grace Korkor Wortey, Hannah Nchidebon Johnson, and Samuel Mensah, emerged as the victors. Their victory translates into a coveted spot in the regional competition stage, where they will compete against international teams.

The Journey Towards the Global Accelerator

Teams that succeed at the regional level earn an opportunity to be part of the Hult Prize Global Accelerator. This intensive program is designed to refine and enhance the social ventures of the selected teams, preparing them for the final competition. Of the many teams from across the globe, only six will make it to the finals, where they will present their innovative ideas on a global stage in London, vying for the $1 million prize to implement their social venture.

Mr. Michael Ackon, the UPSA Campus Director, expressed his pride in the passion and dedication displayed by the students and voiced his hope that EcoSynergy Network or another strong team from Ghana will reach the finals. The Hult Prize continues to be renowned for providing a platform for student social entrepreneurs to tackle global challenges and strive to make a sustainable impact.