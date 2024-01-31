Unveiling the Black Stars' AFCON 2023 Budget: An Insight by MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has lifted the veil on the elusive budget of the Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, for their participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Despite earlier refusals by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to disclose the budget, Ablakwa has revealed documents indicating an allocation of $8.5 million, or approximately 105 million Ghanaian Cedis.

The Pre-Tournament Budget Secrecy

Before the AFCON tournament's kick-off, the public demanded transparency regarding the national team's budget. This request was met with silence as Charles Amofah, the Ministry's Public Relations Officer, stated the budget was undergoing finalization and would only be disclosed post-tournament.

Challenging this opacity, Ablakwa has now brought to light alleged documents that confirm the budget for the AFCON campaign. The papers, hailing from a letter dated January 2, 2024, requested a partial payment of the budget from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to the Minister of Finance. The Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. William Kartey, purportedly signed the document on behalf of the Minister, Mustapha Ussif.

The Disappointing Performance

Despite the team's substantial budget, the Black Stars fell short of expectations, bowing out at the group stage of the tournament with a meager two points from their matches. This early exit sparked debates on the cost-benefit analysis of such hefty spending, considering the prize money for winning the AFCON trophy.

The revelations have sparked conversations about the responsible use of public resources, especially in light of the team's performance. The historical context of state support for the national team collides with the demand for accountability and transparency in the utilization of taxpayers' money.