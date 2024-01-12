University Teachers in Ghana Threaten Nationwide Strike Over Unmet Demands

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has issued a stark ultimatum to the government, forewarning an impending strike in response to unaddressed demands pertaining to their conditions of service. The association has been pushing for improved remuneration and working conditions that they argue are crucial for fostering a conducive environment for teaching and research within the nation’s universities.

UTAG’s Stand and the Government’s Response

The General Secretary of UTAG, Dr. Eliasu Mumuni, stated that discussions on base pay and market premiums are central to their demands. The association, along with the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), walked out of a meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission. They cited a lackadaisical attitude and bad faith as reasons for their departure, feeling their conditions of service were treated with contempt.

The teachers association also warned of a nationwide strike if their concerns are not addressed by the government. The potential strike could disrupt the academic calendar, consequently affecting the education of students across the country.

Stalemate in Negotiations

Both UTAG and TUTAG have expressed their frustration with the lack of progress in their negotiations with the government. They insist they won’t partake in meetings that don’t yield beneficial outcomes and warned that the voices of university lecturers would soon be heard in a language better understood by their employers and the government.

Implications of the Strike

The Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission urged the unions to consider dialogue and sign the existing agreements to allow members to reap the benefits. He also emphasized the need for the unions to consider the impact of strikes on their workload and the overall educational system in Ghana.

The government’s reaction to this ultimatum and their efforts to meet the demands of the university teachers are yet to be seen. The negotiation process between UTAG, TUTAG, and the government remains a critical point of interest as its outcome will determine whether or not the strike will take place.