en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Strike over Unresolved Issues

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:57 am EST
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Strike over Unresolved Issues

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has expressed its determination to press on with a nationwide strike due to what it perceives as the government’s failure to engage in substantial negotiations about their service conditions. The group, which represents university lecturers and professors across the country, has cited concerns over issues affecting their welfare and the quality of education in Ghana.

Unresolved Issues Triggering Strike Action

The General Secretary of UTAG has pinpointed the central issue of base pay discussions based on market premiums as a critical factor in this looming crisis. This announcement follows a fruitless meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, where UTAG and the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) walked out citing lack of seriousness and a lukewarm attitude towards discussions on critical aspects of their service conditions.

Implications of the Planned Strike

The intended strike by UTAG carries with it significant implications. If it comes to pass, the strike is likely to disrupt university operations and have a direct impact on students’ education. The action is a clear indication of the urgency of the concerns raised by UTAG and highlights the potential repercussions on the academic calendar if the government does not address their needs promptly.

Echoing Broader Challenges in the Education Sector

The current situation mirrors broader challenges in the education sector, including resource allocation and staff remuneration. The stance taken by UTAG is a reminder of the importance of prioritizing the welfare of educators in the quest for quality education. While the specifics of UTAG’s demands have not been disclosed, it is typical for such organizations to seek improvements in salaries, working conditions, and funding for educational institutions.

0
Education Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
6 mins ago
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
In an unforeseen turn of events, the Pan African Convention scheduled for January 7 was abruptly canceled, sparking a wave of protests among students. The convention, poised to host influential figures like Mr. Peter Obi, was abruptly called off by the Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President, citing the emergence of an
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
Anti-Drug Symposiums Held by SCCADAC Reach Numerous Schools
51 mins ago
Anti-Drug Symposiums Held by SCCADAC Reach Numerous Schools
DeSantis and Haley Clash in CNN Debate Over GOP Vision
54 mins ago
DeSantis and Haley Clash in CNN Debate Over GOP Vision
ED Arrests Five in Connection to Alleged Exam Paper Leak in Rajasthan
25 mins ago
ED Arrests Five in Connection to Alleged Exam Paper Leak in Rajasthan
Mayflower Primary Tops London's Best Schools 2023 Guide
48 mins ago
Mayflower Primary Tops London's Best Schools 2023 Guide
Lahore's Caretaker Government Reinstates Free Travel for Students Amidst Harsh Weather
50 mins ago
Lahore's Caretaker Government Reinstates Free Travel for Students Amidst Harsh Weather
Latest Headlines
World News
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
45 seconds
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
2 mins
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
6 mins
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
6 mins
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
13 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
17 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
20 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
21 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
21 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
35 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app