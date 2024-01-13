University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Strike Over Service Conditions

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has sounded a clarion call to the government, underscoring their intent to launch a nationwide strike if their demands are not met. The looming industrial action stems from alleged government neglect in addressing key concerns surrounding the conditions of service for university lecturers across the country.

Unyielding Stance on Conditions of Service

UTAG, representing the interests of university lecturers in Ghana, has expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s approach to ongoing negotiations. At the heart of the dispute is the issue of base pay and market premiums, with UTAG advocating for an overhaul of their remuneration structure. The association’s General Secretary has identified these financial aspects as crucial determinants that could potentially avert the impending strike.

Failed Negotiations and Planned Strike

In a recent development, UTAG and the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) staged a walkout during a meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission. The associations cited bad faith and a lackadaisical attitude towards discussing critical aspects of their conditions of service as the reasons for their abrupt exit. UTAG members are poised to convene in the coming days to determine a specific date for the strike, pending collective approval from the membership.

A Plea for Urgent Resolution

The UTAG’s statement not only serves as a warning of imminent industrial action but also underscores the urgency of the situation. The potential strike threatens to disrupt the academic calendar and the broader education sector, making it imperative for the government to accelerate discussions and reach a resolution favorable to university lecturers. The ball is now in the government’s court to prevent an education paralysis that could significantly impact Ghana’s academic landscape.