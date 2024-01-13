University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Strike Amid Unresolved Issues

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has declared its intent to launch a nationwide strike, expressing its discontent over the government’s dismissal of their concerns on service conditions. The impending strike follows a series of failed negotiations and unmet demands, raising crucial questions about the future of higher education in Ghana.

Unresolved Issues Spark Strike Decision

Dr. Eliasu Mumuni, General Secretary of UTAG, highlighted the importance of discussions on base pay and market premiums, describing them as pivotal issues. The association’s decision to strike comes as a last resort after their walkout from a meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC). UTAG, along with the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), left the meeting citing a lack of commitment and perceived disrespect towards their service conditions.

Government Response and Potential Impact

The Chief Executive of FWSC expressed surprise at the timing of the walkout, stating that negotiations were far advanced with only two key issues left to address. These unresolved issues revolve around demands for tax waivers and market premiums, elements declared as non-negotiable by the government due to established guidelines. He implored the Unions to resume dialogue and sign already concluded agreements to allow members to start enjoying benefits at the earliest.

Academic Progress and Higher Education at Stake

UTAG’s potential strike has raised concerns about the implications on students’ academic progress, the general state of higher education in Ghana, and ongoing negotiations related to non-monetary service conditions. UTAG and TUTAG’s stance is not merely about remuneration but a call for an overhaul of the entire educational sector. They argue that improving their working conditions and investing in educational infrastructure are critical steps towards enhancing the quality of education and research in Ghana.