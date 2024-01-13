en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Strike Amid Unresolved Issues

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Strike Amid Unresolved Issues

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has declared its intent to launch a nationwide strike, expressing its discontent over the government’s dismissal of their concerns on service conditions. The impending strike follows a series of failed negotiations and unmet demands, raising crucial questions about the future of higher education in Ghana.

Unresolved Issues Spark Strike Decision

Dr. Eliasu Mumuni, General Secretary of UTAG, highlighted the importance of discussions on base pay and market premiums, describing them as pivotal issues. The association’s decision to strike comes as a last resort after their walkout from a meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC). UTAG, along with the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), left the meeting citing a lack of commitment and perceived disrespect towards their service conditions.

Government Response and Potential Impact

The Chief Executive of FWSC expressed surprise at the timing of the walkout, stating that negotiations were far advanced with only two key issues left to address. These unresolved issues revolve around demands for tax waivers and market premiums, elements declared as non-negotiable by the government due to established guidelines. He implored the Unions to resume dialogue and sign already concluded agreements to allow members to start enjoying benefits at the earliest.

Academic Progress and Higher Education at Stake

UTAG’s potential strike has raised concerns about the implications on students’ academic progress, the general state of higher education in Ghana, and ongoing negotiations related to non-monetary service conditions. UTAG and TUTAG’s stance is not merely about remuneration but a call for an overhaul of the entire educational sector. They argue that improving their working conditions and investing in educational infrastructure are critical steps towards enhancing the quality of education and research in Ghana.

0
Education Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Nationwide Teacher Shortage Forces Schools to Recruit Overseas Educators
In an unprecedented situation, schools across the nation are grappling with an acute shortage of local educators. This deficiency has reached a level where schools are compelled to recruit teachers from overseas. The urgency of this issue has been particularly highlighted as schools reopen for the new term this month. This nationwide problem, not confined
Nationwide Teacher Shortage Forces Schools to Recruit Overseas Educators
Delhi University Enhances Security Measures Following IIT-Delhi Incident
50 mins ago
Delhi University Enhances Security Measures Following IIT-Delhi Incident
From Childhood Passion to Screenwriting Success: Collins Okoh's Journey
53 mins ago
From Childhood Passion to Screenwriting Success: Collins Okoh's Journey
Samoa Confronts Teacher Shortage, Public Safety Concerns, and Social Issues
3 mins ago
Samoa Confronts Teacher Shortage, Public Safety Concerns, and Social Issues
Seizing Potential Savings: How Tax Deductions and Credits Can Reduce Your Tax Bill
10 mins ago
Seizing Potential Savings: How Tax Deductions and Credits Can Reduce Your Tax Bill
Teenager's Sustainable Fashion Victory: A Win for Environmental Consciousness
31 mins ago
Teenager's Sustainable Fashion Victory: A Win for Environmental Consciousness
Latest Headlines
World News
Ontario Teacher Heidi Cordner to Spotlight Arm Wrestling’s Unique Sportsmanship on Triller TV
2 mins
Ontario Teacher Heidi Cordner to Spotlight Arm Wrestling’s Unique Sportsmanship on Triller TV
Anticipating Record-Breaking Moments at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
Anticipating Record-Breaking Moments at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
Kalen DeBoer Steps into Legend's Shoes as Alabama's New Head Coach
5 mins
Kalen DeBoer Steps into Legend's Shoes as Alabama's New Head Coach
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
6 mins
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
8 mins
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
9 mins
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
9 mins
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
10 mins
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
First Lady's 'Fexting': An Innovative Approach or a Potential Slippery Slope?
11 mins
First Lady's 'Fexting': An Innovative Approach or a Potential Slippery Slope?
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app