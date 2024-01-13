University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Service Conditions

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has publicly declared its intention to embark on a nationwide strike, amidst dissatisfaction over the government’s handling of their concerns. The union’s decision comes in the wake of what they describe as unsuccessful negotiations and engagements with the government on their conditions of service.

Demands and Dissatisfaction

The association’s grievances primarily revolve around the improvement of conditions for their members, which they believe are currently inadequate. The General Secretary of UTAG brought to light the central issue of base pay discussions based on market premiums, which is seen as the key factor causing discord.

The Impending Strike

UTAG, in partnership with the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), walked out of a meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission. The unions expressed their dissatisfaction with the proceedings, issuing a stark warning of industrial action if their demands continue to be overlooked.

Impact on the Academic Calendar

The impending strike, if not averted, could potentially disrupt the academic calendar, causing significant setbacks to students’ education. UTAG has highlighted the importance of the government meeting their needs in order to prevent this potential disruption, calling for immediate action to address and resolve the issues at hand.