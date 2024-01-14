en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Nationwide Strike Amid Tensions with Government

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Nationwide Strike Amid Tensions with Government

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has escalated its conflict with the government, announcing a potential nationwide strike. The tension has been building over the government’s alleged failure to address UTAG’s concerns about their conditions of service. This development signifies a critical juncture in the ongoing negotiations between UTAG and the government, with the threat of a strike casting a shadow over Ghana’s education sector.

Unsatisfactory Negotiations

UTAG’s decision to consider a strike comes after repeated unsuccessful attempts to negotiate improvements in their work environment and conditions of service. The association’s General Secretary, Dr. Eliasu Mumuni, identified inadequate base pay discussions based on market premiums as a key issue. The government’s failure to engage in meaningful negotiations on this matter has been a key factor driving UTAG’s decision.

Broader Labor Action

UTAG’s move is reflective of a broader trend in labor action, where unions resort to strikes to press for better terms and working conditions. This potential strike follows recent threats of mass resignations within the police and army, highlighting a growing discontent among public sector workers. The upcoming 2024 elections add an additional layer of complexity to the situation.

Implications for Ghana’s Education Sector

The possible strike by UTAG is not just a matter of labor rights, but also has significant implications for Ghana’s education sector. If the strike proceeds, it could disrupt academic activities across universities nationwide, impacting the progress of students. The outcome of this standoff between UTAG and the government will be closely observed by stakeholders in Ghana’s education sector, serving as a potential bellwether for future labor-government negotiations.

0
Education Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
14 mins ago
Prof Brothers Malema Suspended by University of Botswana Following Rape Allegation
University of Botswana Staff Member Suspended Amid Rape Allegation In an unfolding scenario at the University of Botswana, senior lecturer Prof Brothers Malema finds himself at the center of a serious accusation. The university has suspended Malema following an allegation of rape against him. The alleged incident involves an 18-year-old female student. Police Investigation and
Prof Brothers Malema Suspended by University of Botswana Following Rape Allegation
Unique Teaching Opportunity at Durness Primary School in Scottish Highlands
2 hours ago
Unique Teaching Opportunity at Durness Primary School in Scottish Highlands
Australian Graduates Reconsider the Value of University Education Amidst Rising Costs
2 hours ago
Australian Graduates Reconsider the Value of University Education Amidst Rising Costs
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
31 mins ago
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
2 hours ago
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Sri Pratap College's Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth's Role in Societal Change
2 hours ago
Sri Pratap College's Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth's Role in Societal Change
Latest Headlines
World News
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
44 seconds
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
7 mins
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
12 mins
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
13 mins
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
15 mins
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
15 mins
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
19 mins
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
21 mins
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
22 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 hour
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app