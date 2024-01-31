Unholy Altercation: Pastors Assaulted at Ghana's Christian Divine Church

In the quiet town of Tarkwa, Western Region, the serene aura of the Christian Divine Church of Ghana's headquarters was shattered by an altercation that sent shockwaves through the religious community. The incident involved two senior pastors, Andrews Antwi and Francis Baidoo, and associate James Kofi Digberen who is known for his close ties with the church's chairman, Apostle Ebenezer Boahene.

Unforeseen Assault on Pastoral Purity

The dispute erupted when the two pastors, in a bid to address mounting concerns within the church, attempted to hold an emergency meeting. However, upon their arrival, they found the church gates locked, allegedly on orders of Apostle Boahene's son. The situation took a dark turn when Digberen, in an unexpected display of aggression, slapped Pastor Baidoo, destroyed his smartphone, and threw both him and Pastor Antwi out of Boahene's residence.

Internal Rifts and Rising Tensions

This incident has incited tension within the mission house with factions forming and exchanging insults. The pastors, who received medical attention post-assault, have reported the incident to the local police. The aftermath of the incident has led to increased scrutiny of Apostle Boahene's leadership, with the pastoral council openly criticizing his actions. They argue that his overstayed tenure and deliberate denial of access to church facilities are detrimental to the institution.

There is a growing chorus within the church, calling for Boahene to step down. Members from branches as far as Accra who were left stranded and without lodging due to the church's closure have joined the call. The issue has escalated to the point of legal intervention, shedding light on a deeply troubling situation within one of Ghana's most respected religious institutions.