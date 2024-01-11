Unaccredited Institutions Jeopardize Ghana's Tertiary Education Landscape

In a recent revelation by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), it has come to light that 33 private tertiary institutions in Ghana are operating without valid accreditation, putting the educational futures of numerous students in jeopardy. The lack of accreditation considered these institutions as unaccredited, leading to the invalidation of their issued certificates. Consequently, students from these institutions are barred from pursuing further education or participating in compulsory national service.

The Importance of Accreditation

Prof. Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor, the Deputy Director-General of GTEC, emphasized the significance of accreditation in ensuring that institutions adhere to high-quality standards. The current situation reflects a significant concern about the uncertainty faced by students at unaccredited institutions.

GTEC's Efforts and Consequences

In an attempt to inform students, GTEC has published a list of institutions with current and expired accreditations. Eduwatch Africa's Executive Director, Kofi Asare, highlighted the potential damage to students' academic lives and called for greater public awareness of unaccredited programs. GTEC has issued a warning to media outlets against advertising unaccredited institutions, enforcing that violators could face severe penalties under the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020. Despite these efforts, some media outlets in Accra have been found promoting institutions with lapsed accreditations.

Other Education Concerns in Ghana

Besides the accreditation issue, Prof Gordon Awandare, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Student Affairs at the University of Ghana, stressed the need for expanding educational infrastructure to create more opportunities for the country's brilliant youth. He cited limited spaces in educational institutions leading to many qualified candidates being unable to access tertiary education. Prof Awandare also emphasized the importance of collaboration between industry and academia, urging local industries to make long-term investments and be patient in their partnerships with educational institutions.

Furthermore, a qualitative study evaluated the HIV/AIDS education program in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in Ghana, where HIV prevalence was more than twice the national average in 2018. The study assessed the perspectives of students and educators on school-based sexual and reproductive health programs. Ambiguity in overarching policies was identified as a factor that could influence the orientation of school-based health educators and limit the breadth of HIV/AIDS sex education in Ghana.

The impact of technology on education in Ghana, particularly in private universities, was also discussed. The shift to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges, including financial difficulties and mental health issues. However, strategic collaborations between private universities and technology companies are being emphasized to innovate education delivery in a post-pandemic world.