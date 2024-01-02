TUSAAG Declares Nationwide Strike Over Retirement Date Rollover Dispute

The Technical University Senior Administrators’ Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has announced its decision to commence a nationwide strike, starting on Monday, January 8, 2024. The resolution stems from demands for full compliance with the conditions relating to the extension of the retirement date, as stipulated in their Conditions of Service.

Nationwide Shutdown

The strike is set to bring about a complete cessation of all administrative and professional services across various departments. This will notably affect both fresh and continuing students. The services at Units, Sections, Departments, Faculties, Centres, Directorates, Halls of Residence, and offices such as those of the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar will be withdrawn. The National Executive Committee (NEC) of TUSAAG has called upon all members to adhere to the strike action and suspend services until their demands are met.

Stand Against Non-compliance

The nationwide strike is TUSAAG’s response to the non-compliance by the management of four Technical Universities in Ghana regarding the roll-over of the retirement date. The Association decried the discretion of the management, particularly at Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), and has resolved to initiate their actions from January 8, 2024. They have expressed openness to dialogue but emphasized the need to safeguard the rights of their members.

Implications and Anticipated Resolution

The strike is set to continue until the management of technical universities across the country fully implement the terms concerning the retirement date rollover. With the impending strike, concerns are being raised about potential delays to academic and administrative activity in Technical Universities throughout the nation. However, TUSAAG remains firm in its stance and is calling for the immediate and full implementation of the retirement date rollover conditions as outlined in their Conditions of Service.