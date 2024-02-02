The Spelling Bee - Gh: Showcasing Mastery of Words in Grand Finale

The stage is set for the national finals of The Spelling Bee - Gh, Ghana's premier spelling competition. Slated for February 3rd, 99 finalists are primed to flaunt their lexicon mastery, a culmination of their tireless efforts since the contest's launch in March 2023. The event, attracting over 300 participants initially, has been a resounding success, capturing the nation's attention and spurring academic excellence.

Spellers' Journey: From Hundreds to Ninety-Nine

As the competition heated up, contestants underwent an intensive grooming phase, which included rigorous training, coaching, and assessments. This grueling process ensured the cream of the crop made it to the national finals, with the number whittled down to 99. Among these is N'Adom Darko-Asare, the first speller to make his return since the competition's inception in 2008, embodying the spirit of dedication inherent in the contest.

The Spelling Bee - Gh is not just a competition; it is a reflection of Ghana's diverse and inclusive society. For the first time, the competition will see participation from Ghanaian spellers based abroad, in the UK and Canada, expanding the geographical boundaries of the contest. The inclusivity of the competition is further demonstrated by the participation of ten deaf students from the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf, highlighting the competition's commitment to accessibility and equal opportunity.

Prize and Anticipation for the Grand Finale

The winner of the national finals will be awarded a prize package valued over $10,000, including an exciting opportunity to represent Ghana at the Scripps Spelling Bee in the USA. Ms. Eugenia Tachie-Menson, the Country Director for Young Educators Foundation, the organization responsible for the event, has expressed immense anticipation for the grand finale. She underscored the event as an opportunity to celebrate language, diversity, and academic excellence. As the countdown to The Spelling Bee - Ghana 2024 begins, spectators eagerly await the showcasing of extraordinary talent and inclusivity.