The Macallan Begins 200th Anniversary Celebrations with Historic Visit to Ghana

The Macallan, a world-renowned luxury whisky brand, has ushered in its 200th-anniversary celebrations with a momentous visit to Ghana. This event marks the beginning of a celebratory journey across Africa, a testament to the continent's growing importance in the global luxury market.

Top executives from Edrington, The Macallan's parent company, were part of the delegation that embarked on this significant visit. Aristotelis Baroutsis, Managing Director of The Famous Grouse, and Miguel Ángel Soto, Head of Commercial for the MEAI region, were among those who highlighted Africa's growing market of affluent consumers with a burgeoning appreciation for single-malt whisky. Ghana, known for its cultural richness and hospitality, served as the perfect backdrop for this grand kick-off.

Launch at the Polo Club

The celebratory event took place at the Polo Club in Accra, a gathering point for notable Ghanaian personalities and whisky enthusiasts. In a symbol of The Macallan's longstanding legacy and craftsmanship, Abayomi Ajao, Customer Marketing Manager for West & North Africa at Edrington, unveiled The Macallan's '200 years young' campaign logo and messaging. The attendees, including Dr. Adrian Oddoye, a Ghanaian whisky connoisseur, expressed their excitement about the anniversary and the sophistication of local whisky aficionados.

The Macallan's bicentennial celebration is set to feature a series of events, special releases, and partnerships. This grand showcase aims to honor the brand's history and unwavering dedication to quality. The brand's leadership expressed their anticipation at building on The Macallan's rich legacy and engaging with the market in Africa, promising an array of exciting activities for whisky enthusiasts.