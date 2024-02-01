The Ewoyaa Lithium Project: A Promising Venture Positioned for Success

The Ewoyaa lithium project, a promising venture located in Ghana, is led by Atlantic Lithium, an AIM-listed lithium explorer and developer. In collaboration with Piedmont, which holds a 50% earn-in right and a 10% equity stake, Atlantic Lithium is set to manage the project’s development. The project's life-of-mine is estimated to be 12 years, during which Ewoyaa is expected to yield an outstanding 3.58 million tonnes annually of high-grade spodumene concentrate. In addition, 4.7 million tonnes of secondary products are projected to be derived from dense-media separation processing.

Financial Outlook of the Project

The project’s financial outlook is robust, with an estimated capital expenditure of $185 million. It presents an after-tax net present value of $1.5 billion at an 8% discount rate and an internal rate of return of 105%. The payback period, a mere 19 months, further enhances the project’s commercial appeal.

Commencement of Production

Production is scheduled to kick off in the second quarter of 2025. The project plans to utilize conventional open-cut mining techniques and advanced DMS processing, backed by a strong infrastructure.

Investment Boost from MIIF

The project has recently secured significant financial backing from Ghana's sovereign minerals wealth fund, the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF). The fund has made a $5 million subscription, forming part of a larger $32.9 million strategic investment. This investment is set to boost the company's cash reserves and offset some of the development costs, further mitigating the project's financial risks.

