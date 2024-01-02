en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

The Dawn of a New Era in Ghana Police Service Under IGP Dampare

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
The Dawn of a New Era in Ghana Police Service Under IGP Dampare

In an era where trust in law enforcement institutions is wavering globally, a paradigm shift is evident in the Ghana Police Service, under the leadership of IGP George Akuffo Dampare. Over the past two years, Dampare’s administration has transformed the image of the agency from previously lackluster to a more respected and effective law enforcement body. This metamorphosis has been met with widespread commendation and support from all sectors of society, ranging from security analysts to politicians, and from civil society to the general public.

A New Era of Law Enforcement in Ghana

IGP Dampare’s administration has embarked on key initiatives that have recalibrated the operations of the Ghana Police Service. Notably, the administration has put an end to the controversial practice of public death prophecies by pastors, a move that has garnered nationwide approval. Impartiality in law enforcement has been a highlight, with individuals being arrested and prosecuted without favor, regardless of their social standing or influence.

Revolutionizing Traffic and Crime Management

The police force, under Dampare’s watch, has taken a stern stance against reckless driving. The launch of Operation PAARI, specifically designed to tackle motorcycle-related traffic offenses, has been a significant step towards ensuring road safety. Another noteworthy initiative is Operation Catch Them Young, aimed at preventing juvenile delinquency and guiding the youth towards a responsible future.

Enhancement of Communication and Transparency

The Ghana Police Service has taken strides in improving its communication and transparency with the public. The establishment of Ghana Police TV serves as a platform for better communication, allowing the public to stay informed about police activities. A bolstered social media presence and heightened police visibility in communities act as deterrents to crime, promoting a sense of safety and security among the populace.

Strides have also been made in curbing armed robbery and other criminal activities through intelligence-led policing and strategic operations. The introduction of body cameras for officers marks a significant move towards enhancing accountability and transparency within the force. Civilian-friendly strategies have been implemented to foster positive police-community relations, further strengthening the bond between the public and law enforcement.

Culture Shift within the Police Force

Perhaps one of the most significant transformations under Dampare’s leadership has been the decline in the abuse of power within the police force. Officers are increasingly aware that any form of misconduct will not be tolerated and will be met with stringent disciplinary action. This shift in culture is a testament to the changing face of the Ghana Police Service, paving the way for a future where law enforcement is respected and trusted by the communities they serve.

0
Ghana Law Security
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ghana Journalists Association President Assures Media Support in New Year Message

By Ebenezer Mensah

OB Amponsah to Light Up Accra with His 5th Comedy Special 'Surviving Akuffo'

By Ebenezer Mensah

Second Consecutive Decrease in Ghana's Fuel Prices as Star Oil Takes the Lead

By Ebenezer Mensah

Cwesi Oteng: 'I am not a member of NPP', Clarifies Political Stance

By Ebenezer Mensah

Academic Excellence Meets Financial Hurdle: A Ghanaian Student's Plea ...
@Education · 12 mins
Academic Excellence Meets Financial Hurdle: A Ghanaian Student's Plea ...
heart comment 0
Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee Unveils 2024 Meeting Schedule

By Ebenezer Mensah

Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee Unveils 2024 Meeting Schedule
John Dramani Mahama Encourages Hope Amidst Ghana’s Crisis

By Ebenezer Mensah

John Dramani Mahama Encourages Hope Amidst Ghana's Crisis
Efia Odo Flaunts New Car Amid Successful Showbiz Career

By BNN Correspondents

Efia Odo Flaunts New Car Amid Successful Showbiz Career
Nzema East MCE Dorcas Amoah Denies Involvement in Illegal Mining Activities

By Ebenezer Mensah

Nzema East MCE Dorcas Amoah Denies Involvement in Illegal Mining Activities
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
17 seconds
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
48 seconds
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
59 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
1 min
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
1 min
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
1 min
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
1 min
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
1 min
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
1 min
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
1 min
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
41 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app