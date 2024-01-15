Tech Roundup: NIS's New Passport Portal, Tax for E-Hailing in Ghana, Safaricom Fraud Case, Cleva's Funding, and Showmax's Package Update

Leading the latest round of technological developments in Africa is Nigeria's National Immigration Service (NIS), which has launched a new website portal designed to streamline passport applications and related services for Nigerian citizens. The new online system not only simplifies the application process but also significantly reduces processing time—down to an impressive six minutes—by enabling applicants to apply for a passport, make payments, and schedule data capturing without having to visit immigration offices in person. The NIS's initiative was met with positive feedback from users, who shared their experiences with the automated system on the Nairaland forum, discussing everything from uploading passport photographs to obtaining birth certificates from the NPC website and navigating the online payment process.
E-Hailing Services in Ghana Told to Comply with New Tax Regulations
On the other side of the continent, e-hailing ride services such as Bolt, Uber, and Yango, operating in Ghana, have been instructed by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to comply with a new regulation. Starting from January 2024, these services will be required to pay income tax every quarter. This move is a reflection of the growing digital economy in Ghana and the government's efforts to ensure that all businesses operating within its jurisdiction contribute their fair share to the country's revenue stream.
In another significant development, David Obwanga Adoyo, a Safaricom Trade Development Representative in Kenya, has been charged with fraud. Adoyo is alleged to have used stolen national identification numbers to register mobile lines, leading to a theft of over Sh29 million. This case underscores the importance of increased security measures and stringent checks in the telecommunications sector.
Nigerian Fintech Startup Cleva Raises $1.5 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
In the rapidly evolving fintech sector, Nigerian startup Cleva has made headlines by raising $1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round. Led by 1984 Ventures, the funding round also saw participation from other investors. Cleva plans to use the funds to facilitate its expansion, reinforcing the growing potential and investor confidence in Africa's fintech industry.
Finally, streaming service Showmax has updated its subscription packages. The service now offers Premier League access for ₦2,900, maintaining its General Entertainment package at ₦2,500, and has introduced a combined Entertainment and Premier League package for ₦2,900 per month. This move is seen as a strategic attempt by Showmax to stay competitive in the evolving digital entertainment market.