Tax Burden on Ghana's Cocoa Cooperatives Threatens Production

The Ghana Cooperative Council is raising alarm bells over the impact of taxing cocoa cooperatives on the nation's cocoa production. The chairman of the Council, Dr Bernad Bingab, pointed out that the tax burden might be a significant factor in the declining annual output. Notably, Ghana has fallen short of its cocoa production target of 800,000 metric tonnes for two consecutive seasons.

Critical Role of Cocoa Cooperatives

Cocoa cooperatives play a pivotal role in boosting cocoa production by providing farmer training and facilitating access to inputs. These cooperatives infuse productivity and management skills that uplift farmers' livelihoods and enhance their income. However, these critical activities are now under siege owing to the current tax policy.

Dr Bingab set a comparative lens on the international scene, citing examples from Gambia, Kenya, Uganda, and Canada, where cooperatives are exempt from taxation. He suggested that Ghana could consider a similar tax exemption for its cooperatives.

Outdated Co-Operative Act 1968

Another issue that Dr Bingab drew attention to is the outdated Co-Operative Act of 1968. According to him, this law needs a significant revision to address the contemporary challenges faced by cooperatives.

These comments were expressed during a National Dialogue on Cooperative Development in Accra, organized by SOCODEVI, an NGO committed to improving living conditions. The dialogue also discussed the declining membership in cooperatives, with Ishmael Pomasi, the chairman of the Cocoa Abrabopa Association, attributing a drop from 20,000 to 8,000 members to inconsistent government policies.

Solomon Nyarko from the Credit Union Association of Ghana emphasized the need for government support to foster a favorable environment for cooperatives. Martha Rainer Opoku Mensah, representing SOCODEVI, spotlighted the TogetHer Project, an initiative aimed at training women and girls in leadership and financial literacy, as part of efforts to bolster the resilience of the cocoa sector.