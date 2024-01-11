SSNIT Announces 15% Increase in Monthly Pensions for 2024

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has ushered in a new year with a notable announcement for pensioners. In alignment with the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), SSNIT has declared a 15% increase in monthly pensions for 2024. This decision is a reflection of their commitment to address the cost of living challenges faced by retirees and ensure they maintain a reasonable standard of living.

A Significant Leap in Pension Income

This increment will be applied to the monthly payments for pensioners, effectively raising their pension income. The adjustment, made by Section 80 of the National Pensions Act, 2008, encompasses a fixed rate of 10% and a redistributed flat amount of GH¢79.10. As a result, the effective increase in pensions will range from 10.05% for the highest-earning pensioner to 36.37% for the lowest-earning pensioner.

The total expenditure in 2024 for pensioners on the Pension Payroll is projected to be ¢5,387.72 million, excluding pension costs for new awards. Consequently, the average monthly pension is set to increase from ¢1,527.29 in 2023 to ¢ 1,756.38 in 2024. This move is expected to provide some relief against the rising costs of goods and services for pensioners who rely on their monthly payments.

Annual Review of Pension Rates

This decision forms part of the annual review of pension rates, which takes into consideration various economic factors. These factors include inflation, wage growth, and the overall performance of the pension fund. It reflects the commitment of SSNIT and NPRA to support retirees and help them cope with economic pressures. The increase in pensions is a significant move that resonates with the ethos of these organizations to ensure the well-being of retirees.