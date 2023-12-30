en English
Shattering Barriers: A Ghanaian Girl’s Journey from a Leprosarium to Achimota School

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:39 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 8:31 pm EST
Shattering Barriers: A Ghanaian Girl’s Journey from a Leprosarium to Achimota School

Resilience, determination, and a transformative policy have paved the way for Adwoa Favour, a young Ghanaian girl from a leprosarium, to gain admission to Achimota Senior High School, one of Ghana’s top institutions. Born to parents who are cured lepers, Favour’s journey to Achimota is more than an academic achievement; it’s a tale of tenacity in overcoming societal barriers and stigma.

From the Margins to Achimota

Favour’s parents, once ostracized and neglected by society, found solace in a leprosarium. This place offered them refuge and the ability to ensure basic education for their daughter. Yet, secondary education was a distant dream for children like Favour, as the leprosarium lacked funds. However, the narrative of impossibility was rewritten with the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy in Ghana. This policy, implemented under the government of President Akufo-Addo, was the key that unlocked the gate of opportunity for Favour.

Despite the stigma associated with her parents’ past, Favour remained undeterred. She was determined to carve a distinct path for herself, and her hard work paid off. She scored excellently in her academics, securing her place at Achimota. She aspires to further her education to become a lawyer, advocating for the marginalized and voiceless. In her success, we find a beacon of hope and the embodiment of the sheer power of determination.

Impacting Lives with the Free SHS Policy

The Free SHS policy, providing free tuition, accommodation, feeding, and uniforms, aims to foster inclusiveness and equal educational opportunities for all children in Ghana, irrespective of their backgrounds. Favour’s story is a testament to the profound impact of this policy. It is a narrative of how dreams can become a reality and how lives can be transformed. Favour’s journey has also caught the attention of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, patron of the Ghana Lepers Aid, who has been inspired by her achievements. He has pledged to support her tertiary education, further amplifying the transformative potential of the Free SHS policy.

Thus, Favour’s achievement is not just her own, but a success story for Ghana’s Free SHS policy. It exemplifies how this policy is making dreams possible and transforming the lives of young Ghanaians, fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.

Education Ghana Human Rights
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

