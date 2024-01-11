Serwaa Amihere Named Bonwire Kente Ambassador as Second Lady Inaugurates Kente Museum

In a momentous occasion in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region of Ghana on January 10, 2024, esteemed broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere was appointed an ambassador for Bonwire Kente. This event synchronously marked the inauguration of the new Bonwire Kente Museum by Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of Ghana. The museum, a project resonating with the government’s commitment to bolstering tourism, is anticipated to significantly enhance the appeal of the Ashanti Region to both local and international visitors.

Asante Kente: Weaving Cultural Heritage into Tourism

Serwaa Amihere’s role as an ambassador involves spearheading the promotion of Asante Kente, a vibrant thread in Ghana’s cultural tapestry and a crucial export. By augmenting international interest, the initiative is set to boost tourism, particularly in Bonwire and its environs. This also aligns with the government and local tourism authorities’ vision of strengthening domestic tourism.

A New Chapter for Bonwire Kente

Expressing her gratitude for the appointment, Amihere, who hails from Sewua in the Ashanti Region, pledged to excel in her new responsibilities. The ceremony not only celebrated her new role but also marked the commencement of an annual Kente festival in Bonwire. As the face of the festival, Serwaa Amihere is poised to play a vital role in shaping the narrative of Bonwire Kente on the global stage.

Boosting Tourism with the Bonwire Kente Museum

The Bonwire Kente Museum, inaugurated by the Second Lady, is the latest addition to Ghana’s tourism attractions. Housing historical designs of Kente and their unique names, the museum also features prominent national and international personalities adorned in the renowned cloth. The facility, completed after two years of work, is an initiative of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and will be managed by a seven-member team. The museum is co-located with the well-known Bonwire Kente Village, the hub for the weaving and sale of Kente cloth for many years.

The event, organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority, was attended by key figures including regional ministers, tourism officials, queen mothers from the Asante kingdom, and other dignitaries. It is part of a wider strategy to leverage Ghana’s rich cultural heritage to attract visitors, and with Serwaa Amihere leading the charge, the future of Asante Kente looks more radiant than ever.