en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Serwaa Amihere Named Bonwire Kente Ambassador as Second Lady Inaugurates Kente Museum

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:26 pm EST
Serwaa Amihere Named Bonwire Kente Ambassador as Second Lady Inaugurates Kente Museum

In a momentous occasion in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region of Ghana on January 10, 2024, esteemed broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere was appointed an ambassador for Bonwire Kente. This event synchronously marked the inauguration of the new Bonwire Kente Museum by Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of Ghana. The museum, a project resonating with the government’s commitment to bolstering tourism, is anticipated to significantly enhance the appeal of the Ashanti Region to both local and international visitors.

Asante Kente: Weaving Cultural Heritage into Tourism

Serwaa Amihere’s role as an ambassador involves spearheading the promotion of Asante Kente, a vibrant thread in Ghana’s cultural tapestry and a crucial export. By augmenting international interest, the initiative is set to boost tourism, particularly in Bonwire and its environs. This also aligns with the government and local tourism authorities’ vision of strengthening domestic tourism.

A New Chapter for Bonwire Kente

Expressing her gratitude for the appointment, Amihere, who hails from Sewua in the Ashanti Region, pledged to excel in her new responsibilities. The ceremony not only celebrated her new role but also marked the commencement of an annual Kente festival in Bonwire. As the face of the festival, Serwaa Amihere is poised to play a vital role in shaping the narrative of Bonwire Kente on the global stage.

Boosting Tourism with the Bonwire Kente Museum

The Bonwire Kente Museum, inaugurated by the Second Lady, is the latest addition to Ghana’s tourism attractions. Housing historical designs of Kente and their unique names, the museum also features prominent national and international personalities adorned in the renowned cloth. The facility, completed after two years of work, is an initiative of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and will be managed by a seven-member team. The museum is co-located with the well-known Bonwire Kente Village, the hub for the weaving and sale of Kente cloth for many years.

The event, organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority, was attended by key figures including regional ministers, tourism officials, queen mothers from the Asante kingdom, and other dignitaries. It is part of a wider strategy to leverage Ghana’s rich cultural heritage to attract visitors, and with Serwaa Amihere leading the charge, the future of Asante Kente looks more radiant than ever.

0
Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ghana

See more
9 mins ago
High Data Costs: A Discordant Note in Ghana's Music Streaming Landscape
High-speed internet, an essential catalyst in the evolution of music consumption, is increasingly becoming a barrier for many music enthusiasts in Ghana. The prohibitive cost of data is a significant concern for fans and artists alike, with popular Ghanaian musician Darlington Agyekum, better known by his stage name Dr Cryme, voicing his apprehensions. The Music
High Data Costs: A Discordant Note in Ghana's Music Streaming Landscape
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
2 hours ago
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Tragic Accidents Rock Ghana: Vice President's Wife's Convoy Involved
4 hours ago
Tragic Accidents Rock Ghana: Vice President's Wife's Convoy Involved
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
2 hours ago
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Nationwide Strike Amid Tensions with Government
2 hours ago
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Nationwide Strike Amid Tensions with Government
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Demands Transparency and Long-term Solutions
2 hours ago
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Demands Transparency and Long-term Solutions
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
1 min
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
3 mins
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
4 mins
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
4 mins
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
4 mins
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
4 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
5 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
5 mins
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
6 mins
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app