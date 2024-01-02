en English
Business

Second Consecutive Decrease in Ghana’s Fuel Prices as Star Oil Takes the Lead

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
As the clock struck midnight, marking the advent of a new year, Ghana witnessed its second consecutive decrease in fuel prices. A trend largely influenced by the stability of the Ghanaian cedi and the persistent reduction in international prices of finished petroleum products. The harbinger of this welcome change was Star Oil, a prominent player in the industry, who led the way by reducing the price of a litre of petrol from GH�12.69 to GH�11.24, and diesel from GH�11.69 to GH�11.24.

A Ripple Effect in the Offing

Other major Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are expected to follow suit and adjust their prices downwards in the coming hours, creating a ripple effect across the industry. This is further testament to the influence of Star Oil and the potential for a widespread beneficial impact on Ghana’s economy and the pockets of its citizens.

Stable Currency, Lower Prices

The Ghanaian cedi has remained stable over the holiday period, trading at GH�12.00 for buying and GH�12.20 for selling. This stability has, in part, allowed for the reduction in fuel prices, demonstrating the interconnectedness of global markets and local economies. The impact on the wallet of the average Ghanaian cannot be overstated, as lower fuel prices often translate into lower costs for goods and services.

Regulatory Actions Shake Up the Industry

In a parallel development, Ghana’s petroleum downstream regulator has taken decisive regulatory actions by revoking the licenses of a total of 40 OMCs for non-compliance with industry standards. This number includes an additional 10 license revocations following the 30 that were annulled at the beginning of January this year. These actions serve to ensure that the industry maintains high standards and that the benefits of stable fuel prices are not undermined by unscrupulous practices.

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

